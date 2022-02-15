How to Watch Olympics Men’s Slalom Live Online for Free

Olympic men’s slalom action gets underway on Tuesday in China.

The first runs (Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. ET) and the second runs (late Tuesday night, 12:45 a.m. ET) will both be televised on NBC (though that may share coverage with other events). You can also watch dedicated coverage of the men’s slalom and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the men’s slalom live online if you don’t have cable:

Olympics Men’s Slalom Preview

Lucas Braathen of Norway looks to stay atop a wide open field in the Olympic men’s slalom.

Braathen leads the World Cup for Alpine skiing slalom standings, and he seeks his first gold medal. The 18-year-old won first and second in the slalom in two races during January.

Fellow Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaage, the defending World Cup champion in the slalom, could also make a run for gold. He took bronze with Norway in the team competition in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen likewise could contend for gold. Kristoffersen, a 19-time World Cup event winner, won bronze in the slalom in 2014 at Sochi and silver in the giant slalom in 2018 at Pyeongchang.

Johannes Strolz of Austria wouldn’t stun the field if he emerged as the gold medal winner. Strolz won the combined event gold medal at Beijing already.

He followed in his father’s footsteps with the win. Hubert Strolz won it in 1988 at the Calgary Winter Games. The elder Strolz also won a silver in giant slalom in Calgary.

“It’s really a great moment for me and I’m so thankful that I finally can live my dream and have this gold medal in my hands like my father did in 1988 in Calgary and, yeah, just a dream come true,” Strolz said according to the Associated Press. “The gold medal really means the world to me.”

Team USA only has one skier in the competition with Luke Winters. The new Olympian hasn’t ever finished higher than 10th in a World Cup event.

“I’m super excited for it. Not a lot of people or athletes in general have the honor to compete on the world’s stage like this with the Olympic Games,” Winters said via KGW8’s Luisa Anderson.

Winters notably just made the cut for the Olympics. His 10th-place finish at a qualifier in Adelboden, Switzerland, on Jan. 9 secured his spot, he said.

“I was confident that I was going to be able to make the team, but [it] did kind of come up to the end,” Winters said per Anderson.

Other notable skiers to watch include Great Britain’s Dave Ryding, who is competing in his fourth Olympics. France’s Clement Noel took fourth in Pyeonchang in 2018. Italy’s Giuliano Razzoli, 37, won it all in 2010 at Vancouver, but he hasn’t been a podium regular for World Cup events let alone the Olympics for a while.