Where to Watch Men’s Super-G Olympic Event Live Online

The world’s best skiers have assembled in Bejing and will compete for glory and gold in the Super-G event on the “Rock” course at Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre ski resort.

The event (10 p.m. ET) will be televised on NBC (though that will share coverage with other events). You can also watch dedicated coverage of the men’s Super-G and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the men’s Super-G live online if you don’t have cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Olympic Men’s Super-G 2022 Preview

The always exciting Super-G event is on the docket in Bejing on Sunday and expect to see some high-speed action.

For those unfamiliar, Super-G means “super giant slalom.” It combines the speed of downhill but the technical turning necessary of the giant slalom. While the course winds more than the downhill course the gates are spaced out more so that the skiers can pick up speed.

Matthias Mayer is the defending champion and is back to defend his crown. However, he’ll face some still competition. Two of the top contenders are Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Marco Odermatt.

Kilde — who is the boyfriend of US superstar skier Mikaela Shiffrin — was considered the favorite in the downhill event but finished in fifth.

“I definitely feel some pressure,” Kilde said. “But it’s nothing different than other races, because it’s been a lot of pressure throughout the year with good results from race to race. It’s been a great season and I have felt pressure from the outset — from the outside and also from myself.”

Odermatt is another name to watch and is considered the next big thing in the sport.

“He’s still developing as a skier,” American contender Ryan Cochran-Siegle said of Odermatt. “Technically he is able to put a lot of risk out there, which other guys, when they ski that way, it usually doesn’t pay off. But for him, he seems to be agile enough to kind of sneak through.”

Men’s Alpine Skiing Super-G Gold Medal Winner Odds (via Fanduel)

1. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (+150)

2. Marco Odermatt (+150)

3. Matthias Mayer (+750)

4. Vincent Kriechmayer (+750)

5. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (+2200)

6. Dominik Paris (+2200)

7. Alexis Pinturault (+2200)

8. Beat Feuz (+2200)

9. Raphael Haaser (+3100)

10. Mathieu Bailet (+4500)

11. Christof Innerhofer (+4500)

12. Max Franz (+4500)

13. Romed Baumann (+5000)

14. Stefan Rogentin (+5000)