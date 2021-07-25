Olympics Men’s Triathlon Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Olympic men’s individual triathlon takes place on Sunday, July 25, at Odaiba Marine Park.

In the United States, the men’s triathlon (start time: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on USA to start and then will switch over to NBC at 7 p.m. ET. You can also watch the race uninterrupted live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of the Olympics men’s triathlon online:

Olympics Men’s Triathlon Preview

The Men’s Triathlon consists of a 1.5km swim, a 40km bike course that winds up being eight laps total, topped off with a 10km run.

Here’s a bit about the course athletes will be competing on, per the Washington Post: “The venue has been used for Japan’s national championships over the past two decades. The park is a sandy beach resort known to give spectators, when they are allowed to attend, stunning views of the city’s waterfront and futuristic high-rise buildings. The swimming legs of the race will take place near Tokyo’s Rainbow Bridge, while the biking and running paths wind through the park, which includes the West Promenade district of Odaiba, featuring waterfalls and greenery.”

Vincent Luis won the event at the World Championships in 2019, and he’s the heavy favorite to win again here. His top competition includes Mario Mola of Spain, Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt and Gustav Iden, British standouts Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee, along with American Morgan Pearson, who has won back-to-back Series medals in 2021.

Here’s a look at the competitors on the men’s side in the Tokyo Olympic Games: