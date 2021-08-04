How to Watch Olympics Modern Pentathlon in USA

The top pentathletes from around the world will face off for Olympic Gold in the Modern Pentathlon on Wednesday, hoping to come out on top in a test of all-around sporting prowess.

In the US, the men’s and women’s modern pentathlon will each have some TV coverage on NBCSN and CNBC, but that will mostly be tape delayed and won’t show all of the competitors in every event.

Fortunately, you can also watch a dedicated live stream (or replay) of the entirety of both the men’s and women’s competitions via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Olympics sport climbing online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CNBC, NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) through FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the men’s and women’s modern pentathlon live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $16 (Sling Blue + News Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the men’s and women’s modern pentathlon live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of CNBC, NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the men’s and women’s modern pentathlon live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can watch a live stream of CNBC, NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the men’s and women’s modern pentathlon live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Olympics Modern Pentathlon Preview

Modern Pentathlon is made up of five disciplines at the Olympic Games and it all happens in one day. It’s based on the pentathlon at the ancient Greek Olympics, which featured a race the length of the stadium, the long jump, discus throw, javelin throw and a wrestling match.

Here is a summary of the five events involved in the modern pentathlon, with some brief descriptions from the Olympics official site:

• Fencing Ranking Round

Athletes compete against all others, using the epée. The competition is a round-robin of one-minute matches, with the most successful athletes winning the most points.

• Swimming

The 200-meter freestyle event is a test of power and endurance. Competitors line up in heats according to their fastest times and are awarded points based on their finishing times.

• Fencing Bonus Round

The start list for the fencing bonus round is based on the result of the fencing ranking round. The format is elimination and bouts last 30 seconds. Each victory achieved by an athlete adds a point to their score from the ranking round.

• Riding

Athletes must ride an unfamiliar horse over a show jumping course without incurring penalties and within the allotted time.

• Laser-Run

Competitors are ranked according to their score from the first three disciplines, with the leader going first. One point equals a one-second advantage. In this final combined event, athletes must complete four circuits shooting five targets from a distance of 10 meters within 50 seconds using a laser pistol, and running 800 meters.

The event was first introduced during the 1912 games in Stockholm. The women’s modern pentathlon entered the rotation in 2000 during the Sydney Games.

Great Britain’s Kate French is the favorite at +325 on the women’s side. Other names to watch are Anastasiya Prokopenko (+450), France’s Elodie Clouvel (+1400) and Hungary’s Michelle Gulyas (+650). It’s a highly competitive field that could go anyone’s way.

The same could be said on the men’s side, where Britain’s Joe Choong is the favorite at +350.