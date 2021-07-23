Olympics Opening Ceremony 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After a year-long delay, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally get underway Friday when a near-empty Olympic Stadium in Tokyo plays host to the Opening Ceremony.

In the US, the Opening Ceremony (local start time: Friday, July 23, at 6:55 a.m. ET) will be televised live on NBC. You can also watch it (and most other Olympic events) live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app, but you’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch that way.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs New Zealand online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) with a subscription to FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Opening Ceremony live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Opening Ceremony live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of NBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Opening Ceremony live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Opening Ceremony live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Preview





Play



Breathtaking Opening ceremony moments! Enjoy this look back at the TOP Summer Games Ceremonies: 10. Sakai Yoshinori / Tokyo 1964 9. Muhammad Ali / Atlanta 1996 8. James Bond and The Queen / London 2012 7. Cathy Freeman / Sydney 2000 6. A Statement of Peace / London 1948 5. From mythological beginnings to present day / Athens 2004… 2021-07-22T13:00:07Z

As per usual, the specifics of the Opening Ceremony are being kept under wraps because the host country wants to surprise viewers with what is in store.

But there are a few traditions we know are taking place, such as the Parade of Nations, led by original Olympics country Greece, then followed by the rest of the countries in alphabetical order, with host country Japan entering Olympic Stadium last.

There will not be any spectators this year due to the global pandemic, but there will be the taking of the Olympic oath by representative athletes, coaches, and officials, plus the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. The theme for the Opening Ceremony is “United by Emotion,” which is “”underpinned by the idea the Games can bring fresh hope and encouragement to people around the world – both through the active appearance of athletes and through the power of sport,” according to the Olympics press release.

On NBC, Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico will serve as hosts for the Opening Ceremony, with track and field reporter Lewis Johnson and swimming reporter Michele Tafoya on the scene as well. This is the first time NBC has aired the Opening Ceremony live in the morning. IN fact, NBC has planned an “”unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.”

The schedule for the NBC broadcast is as follows:

6:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Live Opening Ceremony Coverage

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Special Edition of “Today”

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Tokyo Olympics Daytime

7:30 p.m. – Midnight: Primetime Opening Ceremony

12:35 a.m. – 1:38 a.m.: Special Edition of “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”

1:38 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.: Encore of Opening Ceremony

The primetime broadcast will feature appearances by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Uma Thurman all adding some star power to the special features about Team USA.

The 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics take place from Friday, July 23 until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8. The Opening Ceremony airs Friday, July 23 from 7 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m. Pacific to 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific live on NBC.

