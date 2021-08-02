How to Watch Olympics Sport Climbing Live in USA

Rock climbing makes its debut in the Olympic Games on August 3, and will continue through August 6.

In the US, Olympic sport climbing will be televised on NBC and USA, but all of that coverage will be tape delayed and some will share a timeslot with other sports.

Fortunately, you can also watch a dedicated live stream (or replay) of every climb (qualifying rounds and finals) for every event (men’s and women’s speed, bouldering and lead) via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Olympics sport climbing online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) through FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Olympics sport climbing live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Olympics sport climbing live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Olympics sport climbing live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Olympics sport climbing live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Olympics Sport Climbing Preview

There will be three different disciplines judged: speed climbing, bouldering and lead climbing. It will be judged as a combined event, with medals going to the country of the best performers, not to the male or female winners.

In the speed portion, will race head-to-head in two separate lanes up a wall, with the winner moving on. Climbers who take off too soon are called for false starts and disqualified.

The bouldering event will be very different. Per USA TODAY, “Unroped climbing on shorter walls around four meters in height. The boulder problems are hidden until competition and the climbers will use their problem-solving skills to unlock the ‘beta’ (the intended route of the climb created by the route-setters). Climbers get four minutes to reach the top of the boulder with both hands, and there are four boulders in the round. Climbers are ranked by how many ‘tops’ they achieved and if there is a tie, they are measured by how many attempts it took to top the boulder.”

In the speed portion, competitors will use rope to climb 15-meter walls. Via USA TODAY, “Each hold represents one point and climbers will be scored on how far they get on the route in only one attempt.”

Here’s a look at the competitors in rock climbing at the Games this year:

Men:

Tomoa Narasaki (JPN)

Jakob Schubert (AUT)

Rishat Khaibullin (KAZ)

Kai Harada (JPN)

Mickael Mawem (FRA)

Alexander Megos (GER)

Ludovico Fossali (ITA)

Sean McColl (CAN)

Adam Ondra (CZE)

Bassa Mawem (FRA)

Jan Hojer (GER)

YuFei Pan (CHN)

Alberto Ginés López (ESP)

Nathaniel Coleman (USA)

Colin Duffy (USA)

Michael Piccolruaz (ITA)

Aleksei Rubtsov (RUS)

Tom O’Halloran (AUS)

Christopher Cosser (RSA)

Jongwon Chon (KOR)

Women:

Janja Garnbret (SLO)

Akiyo Noguchi (JPN)

Shauna Coxsey (GBR)

Aleksandra Miroslaw (POL)

Miho Nonaka (JPN)

Petra Klingler (SUI)

Brooke Raboutou (USA)

Jessica Pilz (AUT)

Julia Chanourdie (FRA)

Mia Krampl (SLO)

Iuliia Kaplina (RUS)

Kyra Condie (USA)

Laura Rogora (ITA)

YiLing Song (CHN)

Alannah Yip (CAN)

Anouck Jaubert (FRA)

Viktoriia Meshkova (RUS)

Erin Sterkenburg (RSA)

Oceana Mackenzie (AUS)

Chaehyun Seo (KOR)

And a look at the schedule for men’s and women’s events, per ESPN:

Tuesday, August 3rd

4:00 a.m. EST: Men’s combined

4:00 a.m. EST: Men’s combined, qualification

4:00 a.m. EST: Men’s combined, qualification, speed

5:00 a.m. EST: Men’s combined, qualification, bouldering

8:10 a.m. EST: Men’s combined, qualification, lead

Wednesday, August 4th

4:00 a.m. EST: Women’s combined

4:00 a.m. EST: Women’s combined, qualification

4:00 a.m. EST: Women’s combined, qualification, speed

5:00 a.m. EST: Women’s combined, qualification, bouldering

8:10 a.m. EST: Women’s combined, qualification, lead

Thursday, August 5th

4:30 a.m. EST: Men’s combined, final

4:30 a.m. EST: Men’s combined, final, speed

5:30 a.m. EST: Men’s combined, final, bouldering

8:10 a.m. EST: Men’s combined, final, lead

Friday, August 6th