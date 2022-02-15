How to Watch Women’s Olympic Figure Skating Live Online Free

Kamila Valieva returns to the ice in Olympic women’s figure skating on Tuesday.

The short program (Tuesday, 5 a.m. ET start time) and the free skate (Thursday, 5 a.m. ET) will both be televised live on USA Network, while there will also be prime-time replays on NBC later each night. You can also watch dedicated coverage of women’s figure skating and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch women’s figure skating live online if you don’t have cable:

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch women’s figure skating live on the NBC Sports app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA, CNBC and NBC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch women’s figure skating live on the NBC Sports app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. Both can be included in your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch women’s figure skating live on the NBC Sports app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

Note: No free trial

Unlike the Summer Olympics, which only had a few events live on Peacock, you can watch a live stream of every single Winter Olympics event with a subscription to Peacock’s Premium Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch women’s figure skating live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

If you can’t watch live, you can also watch a replay of any event soon after its conclusion.

Note: No free trial

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch women’s figure skating live on the NBC Sports app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Olympics Women’s Figure Skating Preview

Russia figure skater Kamila Valieva received clearance to compete in figure skating on Monday, February 14, after a court ruling over her positive drug test.

Valieva, 15, had a heart drug, trimetazidine, in her system at the time of her Dec. 25 test according to EPSN News Services. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, which serves the Olympics on disputes, ruled in her favor to continue competition because of her “Protected Person” status as a minor and banning her “would cause her irreparable harm in these circumstances” according to the court’s statement.

Though Valieva will compete, the International Olympic Committee won’t have a medal ceremony for her if she wins. That’s the case already for team figure skating where Russia won the gold, the U.S. won silver, and Japan took bronze.

Valieva comes in as favorite to win gold in the singles event. Team USA competitors in singles includes Mariah Bell, Alysa Liu, and Karen Chen.

Bell, 25, defied time in becoming the oldest women’s Olympic figure skating competitor for the U.S. in almost a century according to USA Today’s Christine Brennan. The Colorado native won the national title before the Winter Games.

China duo Han Cong and Sui Wenjing seek gold in the pairs event. USA competitors in pairs include Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc plus Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim.

American ice dance competitors consist of Evan Bates and Madison Chock, Jean-Luc Baker and Kaitlin Hawayek, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.