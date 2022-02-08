How to Watch Olympics Women’s Slalom Event Live Online

Three-time Olympic medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin will look to bounce back from a disappointing showing in her first event when the American skiing superstar hits the slopes for the women’s slalom at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday night.

The first runs (Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. ET start time) and the second runs (late Tuesday night, 12:45 a.m. ET) will both be televised on NBC (though that may share coverage with other sports). You can also watch dedicated coverage of the women’s slalom and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the women’s slalom live online if you don’t have cable:

Olympics Women’s Slalom 2022 Preview

The silver lining that could be taken from Team USA’s star skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s disappointing start to the Beijing Olympics was that she has a few more cracks at making history at the National Alpine Skiing Center over the next week and a half.

The two-time Olympic champion will get a chance to become the first U.S. skier ever to win three career Olympic gold medals when she competes in the women’s slalom event on Tuesday night.

Shiffrin’s Beijing campaign got off to a rough beginning on Sunday, when she crashed out of the giant slalom only 11 seconds into her first run. She was one of 22 skiers that were not able to finish the race.

The 26-year-old will now look to turn the page and focus on potentially four more individual events, starting with Tuesday’s slalom.

“My best chance for the next races is to move forward, to re-focus — and I feel like I am in a good place to do that,” Shiffrin said following Sunday’s DNF. “I don’t know about the medals. I know that my skiing is good and I know even my GS skiing is good, but there we have that (today’s crash). So you just don’t know what’s going to happen. I am going to do my very best to keep the right mentality and keep pushing.”

Shiffrin is the most decorated American Alpine skier in history and her resume speaks for itself – three Olympic medals, six world championship golds, three world cup overall titles, and 73 world cup wins, including 47 slalom event victories on the world cup circuit.

The American star’s budding rival, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova is poised to knock Shiffrin off the top spot in Beijing. Vlhova, the reigning overall world cup champion, won five of this season’s first six slalom races en route to clinching the overall world cup title in the event for the second time in her career.

“For a long time Mikaela was better than me,” said Vlhova. “However, in the last seasons I showed clearly I am able to beat her often. We respect each other because we both know very well how difficult it is to become the best in the world.”

Vlhova will be competing in her third Olympics where she’ll be hoping to take home her first medal.

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger will also pose stiff competition for Shiffrin. The 24-year-old finished first in the 2021 World Cup standings in slalom and won the gold in the event at last year’s World Ski Championships.

The first runs of the women’s slalom event are scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. ET, Tuesday night. The second and final runs will begin at 12:45 a.m. ET (Wednesday morning).