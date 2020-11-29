How to Watch Once Upon a Main Street Movie Online

The latest new film in Lifetime’s holiday slate is Once Upon a Main Street, premiering Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don't have cable, here's how you can watch Once Upon a Main Street online for free:

‘Once Upon a Main Street’ Preview

Once Upon a Main Street stars Vanessa Lachey as Amelia Lewis, a woman who is super excited when she buys an available storefront, planning to open a year-round Christmas shop. But her celebration comes to a screeching halt when she discovers that Vic Manning (Ryan McPartlin) has also bid on the property. Amelia and Vic have the same idea, get to the seller — Elder Dubois (Patrick Duffy) in the next town — and convince him to sell his space to them.

Despite the holidays, Elder is down in the dumps. It’s the first Christmas without his wife, and he’s in no mood to chair the decoration committee for the “Battle of the Main Street” yearly holiday competition with the neighboring town. Hoping to win favor with Elder, Amelia and Vic volunteer to take over his duties. After continually bickering and trying to one-up each other, the two combatants learn to work together and even get the merchants on Main Street to put aside their differences for the greater good.

Everyone, including Amelia and Vic, realize that compromise is the key that leads to a happy — and romantic — ending.

In an interview with People, Lachey said it was tricky to film the movie with the COVID-19 protocols, but they forged ahead and got it done because it was so nice to be back at work.

“We had to wear masks and take two tests a day, but we were all so grateful to be back to work that we were all willing to play ball,” said Lachey, adding that she loves Christmas and she and her husband Nick started decorating early this year.

“This year, I want to do it early. It’s 2020. Do what makes you happy!”

Once Upon a Main Street premieres Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.