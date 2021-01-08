How to Watch Oregon vs Stanford Women’s Basketball Online

The No. 1 Stanford Cardinal (9-0) will host the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (8-1) at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz on Friday.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Oregon vs Stanford online for free:

Oregon is coming off its lone loss of the season, a 73-71 defeat at the hands of UCLA. Guard Te-Hina Paopao led the way for the Ducks with 19 points, while forward Angela Dugalic added 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds. The loss snapped Oregon’s 27-game winning streak.

The Ducks had a chance in the game’s final seconds to get a potential game-winning shot off, but they fumbled the inbound pass and saw the game slip through their fingers. “You gotta give yourself a chance, and we didn’t. We didn’t execute that final second play well, the out of bounds. We had the right call, but for whatever reason we didn’t get into position quick enough,” head coach Kelly Graves said, per The Register Guard, adding:

“I think it’s a lesson learned, and unfortunately we jump right back into it and have to play Stanford. They’re the best team in the country – not just by ranking – legitimately the best team in the country.”

As for the No. 1-ranked Cardinal, they’re coming off a 68-60 win over Arizona State. Forward Fran Belibi led the way for Stanford, notching a double-double, scoring 23 points while hauling in 12 rebounds. Guard Kiana Williams was the only other Cardinal player to score in double figures, netting 16 points. Belibi, along with Haley Jones and Cameron Brink, are among the top-five shooters in the Pac-12, percentage-wise, so the Ducks will have their work cut out here.

The Cardinal have remained undefeated in the most trying of times, and the team is playing well as a unit amidst a global pandemic.

“This is the hardest time in our lives for all of us. We’re so fortunate. We have our health. Have a job. I’m not going to act like things are so tough,” VanDerveer said, per the Washington Post. “Really proud of our team, how mature they’ve been and how focused they have been. This is what it is right now. If you want to play, you have to do it.”

The last time these two teams met was on March 8 of this year, when Oregon won, 89-56, in the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game.