Oregon State vs UW Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Washington kicks off its much-delayed season as they host 0-1 Oregon State on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

Here are the different ways you can watch a live stream of the game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Start Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: FuboTV 7-Day Free Trial includes Fox Sports 1 and 100+ other live TV channels

Live Stream Option No. 2: Vidgo 7-Day Free Trial includes Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other live TV channels

Live Stream Option No. 3: Hulu With Live TV 7-Day Free Trial includes Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other live TV channels

Live Stream Option No. 4: Sling TV (Blue) 3-Day Free Trial includes Fox Sports 1 and 35+ other live TV channels

Live Stream If You Have Cable: FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app

Oregon State vs UW Preview

Oregon State was competitive in its opener but couldn’t contain the Washington State offense, falling 38-28 and allowing more than 450 yards for the Cougars.

“I know our guys are excited for this next opportunity,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “Going up to Seattle, University of Washington, a place we have a lot of respect for. They have a bunch of good players. We’re looking forward to taking on that challenge.”

It was the first game of the season, so there were obviously some kinks to work out. But the Beavers scored 21 of their 28 points in the second half once getting on track.

“The execution at the beginning wasn’t there. And (there were) some plays we can execute as an offense,” Smith said. “It showed in the second half because we ran some similar plays that got executed at a better level.”

Washington had its opener and the start of the Jimmy Lake era canceled against California due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It was obviously disappointing, but this is the reality that we’re living in right now in 2020,” Washington head coach Jimmy Lake said. “[Our players] just understand that this has been a rollercoaster ride, and we’re going to expect another dip at some point too. There’s going to be highs and lows, and I’m obviously really proud of how the team responded.”

Lake sees the pros and cons of the situation they face against a Beavers team that has already played a game.

“It goes both ways. Obviously we’re able to see them on tape and they haven’t seen us on tape, so that’s an advantage for us,” Lake said. “But also, they’ve played a game and we haven’t played a game yet. So now they have a game under their belt and they’ve kind of been through the whole game scenario of not having fans in the stands and what that feels like. They’ve played against another opponent. We have a bunch of guys that are going to be making their first start, freshmen playing that have never played a college football game before.”

Washington is a 14-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 52 points. Washington is 5-0 straight up in their last five games at home against Oregon State.