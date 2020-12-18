Oregon vs USC Live Stream: How to Watch Pac-12 Championship Online

After a topsy-turvy season, USC and Oregon will face off for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Oregon vs USC online for free:

Oregon vs USC Preview

Oregon and USC are set to square off for the Pac-12 title but that was not the plan from the start. Oregon got a spot in the title game when it was announced that Washington would not be able to play due to COVID-19 issues.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy and Football Championship Game policy due to Washington neither having the minimum 53 scholarship student-athletes available for the game nor the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes at a position group, in each case as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” the league announced in an official statement.

Oregon was tied with Stanford for second in the Pac-12 North, but held the tiebreaker thanks to an opening week win against the Cardinal. Washington head coach Jimmy Lake did not seem to have an argument about being replaced and having the game still go on.

“Let’s settle it on the football field. We’re unable to play. That’s unfortunate obviously for our fans and our staff and our players, but now [Oregon’s] the next team in the game,” said Washington coach Jimmy Lake on Monday. “If they win the game, they should have the Pac-12 championship trophy. … Through this crazy, challenging year, they should be viewed as Pac-12 champion.”

Oregon has lost two straight to Cal and Oregon State after winning their first three to open the year. The Ducks have not played since Dec. 5 due to their game against Washington being canceled last week.

USC remained undefeated with a thrilling comeback last week against UCLA. The Trojans were as down as much as 18 points in the third quarter before storming back for the 43-38 win. UCLA held a lead with 52 seconds left, but Kedon Slovis found Amon-Ra St. Brown with his fifth touchdown of the game to come away with the victory.

“I knew if we just had one more opportunity that they would make something happen. That’s just who this team is,” USC coach Clay Helton said. “I’ve always felt great quarterbacks shine when the game is on the line, and I’ve watched No. 9 in three situations just do what championship quarterbacks do. And he’s done it against this league now his whole career.”

Helton said his team was preparing for both Oregon and Washington this week and trying to focus on only what they could control.

“That’s what happens with scheduling, especially in this year. And so you roll with the punches. I mean, again, we’re just happy to be in this opportunity,” Helton said. “And we’re gonna make the most of it. We’ll go out there and have a great plan and be able to do what we do and execute that plan effectively, because we’re going to do the things that we do well.”

USC is a slight 3-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 64.