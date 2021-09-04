Oregon vs Fresno State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Oregon (0-0) revs up its season against Fresno State (1-0) on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Fresno State vs Oregon online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Fresno State vs Oregon live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Fresno State vs Oregon live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Fresno State vs Oregon live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Fresno State vs Oregon Preview

Fresno State took its opener against Connecticut 45-0 — quite the way to get the year underway for the Bulldogs. UConn managed just over 100 yards of offense while the Bulldogs racked up 538 total yards, most of those coming via QB Jake Haener, who was 20-of-26 for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

“He seems like a veteran guy that’s that started a bunch of games and, and while maybe he doesn’t have a ton of starts under his belt, particularly there in Fresno, you can see that he knows the system,” Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said of Haener. “They’ve done a really nice job of teaching it to him. He plays with tremendous poise. You saw him not get flustered, he knows where to go with the ball. Really good anticipation and can make the throws even the man so he’s been impressive going back to last year, but I think he even dialed it up a notch on Saturday.”

Fresno State will rely a lot upon running back Ronnie Rivers, who is the program’s all-time touchdown leader.

“At running back, they’re about as good as you’ll find. Not only on the west coast or in their conference, but in the country,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said. “I know that Rivers has shattered just about every record at the university. They find different ways to get him the ball. He’s not just running the ball. He’s catching the ball out of the backfield, creating explosive plays by getting the ball in space or getting them in jumbled sets, because their tight ends are healthy now, so 12-personnel is more of a real thing for them.”

Oregon is looking to defend its Pac-12 title, albeit last year’s conference championship was unlike any other. The Ducks punched their ticket to the game due to some COVID-19 issues with Washington, beating USC 31-24 for a second straight Pac-12 crown.

“We are working hard, we are executing, we need to touch up some things, clean up some things, But the effort is there,” Cristobal said. “The attention to detail is there. The physicality is improving. I don’t know if we’ll ever reach the point where we are satisfied with that, but we see progress. We see the hunger in our approach, and that’s what you want.”

Oregon is a 20.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 64 points.