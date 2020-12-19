OSU vs Northwestern Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) and the No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) will clash in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.

Ohio State vs Northwestern Preview

The Big Ten usually produces competitive championship games, and this matchup should be no exception. Both teams enter this one playing good football, and there is a great deal of mutual respect among the coaches.

“They’ve played clean in all three phases,” Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State. “They haven’t really made a lot of mistakes. Maybe they’ve had a couple of trick plays that have gotten them or some gadgetry. But they’ve just been so sound in everything that they’ve done fundamentally, everything that they do to attack you schematically and then their talent at every position speaks for itself. So it’s going to be a huge challenge for us Saturday but I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Fitzgerald has a point about OSU playing mistake-free ball. The Buckeyes are sixth in the nation in scoring, averaging over 532 yards and 46.6 points a game, which is fourth in the country. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been lights out again this season, completing 78.1 percent of his passes for 1,407 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Fields and company will be hard to beat, but Northwestern is no pushover, particularly on defense.

The Wildcats are ranked 2nd in the FBS in points allowed, surrendering just 14.6 points a game, and they’re giving up 313.9 total yards allowed per game, which is 13th in the country.

“They’re very well coached,” OSU head coach Ryan Day said about the Wildcats. “Fitz has always done a great job with that. They know their defense. They know how you’re trying to attack them. They don’t give up a lot of big plays. It’s very hard to run the ball on them. They keep everything in front of them. They force you to work down the field. I think on offense, Peyton Ramsey’s given them a shot in the arm. They control the football, they’re smart, they don’t turn it over. When you do that, you have to be on your game. They’re not going to give you anything, you have to earn it. It’s going to be a challenge that way.”

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,218 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions, and he’ll need to have one of the best games of the season if he wants to lead his team to an upset here.