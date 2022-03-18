How to Watch Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Online

Seventh seed Ohio State (19-11) meets No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago (25-7) in a big NCAA tournament matchup.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Preview

Ohio State basketball players know well not to overlook No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago.

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers reached a Final Four in 2018 and made the Sweet Sixteen last year. It also doesn’t hurt that the Ramblers have 102-year-old chaplain Sister Jean Dolores on their side.

Loyola Chicago also comes into the tournament well-rested. The Ramblers won the Missouri Valley Conference title on March 6 in a 64-58 victory over Drake.

Ohio State last played on March 10 and took a quick exit in the Big Ten tournament against Penn State, 71-68. The Buckeyes played in arguably the toughest conference of the season. Big Ten teams Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Purdue all made the Big Dance.

About Ohio State

The Buckeyes beat some of the Big Ten’s best during the season but also boasted wins over Duke and Seton Hall in non-conference play. Ohio State has a solid scoring team, averaging 73.8 points per game, and the Buckeyes hold teams to 68.5 points per game.

E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring with 19.6 points per game. Liddell also averages 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks per night.

Malaki Branham averages 13.3 points per game for second on the team. Branham also posts 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

No other Buckeyes players average double figures, but the team has another four players who average six points per game or better.

Kyle Young averages 8.2 points per night, and he posts 4.9 rebounds per game. Zed Key posts 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. Jamari Wheeler scores 7.4 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per contest. Justice Sueing posts six points and 3.5 rebounds per night.

About Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago picked up a few impressive wins in non-conference play during the season. The Ramblers beat Arizona State and NCAA tournament team San Francisco. The Ramblers also lost by a basket to Michigan State, 63-61, and by nine to Auburn, 62-53, in November 2021.

This year’s Ramblers features one of the more dangerous defensive teams in the nation. Loyola Chicago allows 61.7 points per game, which is 17th-best in the country. Offensively, the Ramblers average 73.8 points per game.

Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers offensively with 14 points per game. Williamson also averages five rebounds, three assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Braden Norris posts 10.3 points per game for second on the team. Norris also averages 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per night.

Loyola Chicago also has just two players averaging double figures but has another four players averaging 7.7 points or better.

Ryan Schweiger scores 9.2 points per game. He also averages 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per night.

Aher Uguak averages 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest. Marquise Kennedy posts 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.2 assists per night. Chris Knight averages 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.