How to Watch ‘Out of Office’ Movie Online for Free

The latest TV comedy movie is “Out of Office,” premiering Monday, September 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the movie on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Out of Office” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Out of Office’ Preview

Play

Out of Office | Official Trailer Out of Office premieres Monday, Sept 6 at 8PM ET/PT on Comedy Central Out of Office is an ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life. The story centers on a young woman (Milana Vayntrub) who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss (Ken… 2022-08-18T16:14:31Z

This new film by Paul Lieberstein stars Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Jason Alexander, Cheri Oteri, Jay Pharoah, Milana Vayntrub, and more in this “ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life,” according to the Comedy Central press release.

It continues:

The story centers on a young woman (Milana Vayntrub) who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss (Ken Jeong) navigate his fast-failing marriage. Starring Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Jason Alexander, Cheri Oteri, Jay Pharoah, Milana Vayntrub, Oscar Nuñez, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Tony Rodriguez, Emily Pendergast, Chris Gethard, Christopher Smith, Elaine Carroll, Carmen Flood, Jean St. James, Rebecca Lee, Janine Poreba, Monte Markham, Ryan Radis, and Shantira Jackson.

In an interview with WDIV 4 in Detroit, the stars of “Out of Office” teased their new movie, with star Vayntrub saying that it’s the universal experience of what people went through when suddenly they all had to work from home during the pandemic.

“‘Out of Office’ is the experience that we’ve all had during the pandemic where we’re figuring out how to work from home while home is also still an active part of our lives, making connections through a screen. In this movie, Jay’s character and my character have a little love connection through the screen, but ultimately, it’s about the humanity of us all and wanting to be back together and in the process hilarity ensues because we have ridiculously talented comedic icons in this film. … ultimately it’s a big laugh-fest.”

Pharoah added, “My character is Neil, he’s a straight-laced, by the book, by the script, tries to diffuse situations, tries to be the voice of reason in everything. His character is definitely bombarded by Milana’s character … but he needs it because ultimately she helps him evolve and she brings out a side of him that he needs in life. Sometimes you can’t go by the book, sometimes you have to break off and do things differently and she is the embodiment of that. Eliza is a beautiful pox on everybody’s life.”

Vayntrub is best known for her AT&T commercials, but she said it wasn’t that different going from those to a feature film.

“I have the best time doing those … I love that job. It’s actually like the most natural transition to keep acting. Commercial acting isn’t so different. I just show up for more days in a row,” joked Vayntrub.

“Out of Office” premieres Monday, September 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.