Packers vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) will try to keep their grip on the top seed in the NFC when they head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts (6-3) Sunday afternoon.

Packers vs Colts Preview

The Colts have won three of their last four, most recently taking out the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers continued his streak of productive games, going 29-39 for 308 yards and a touchdown in the 34-17 win.

Rivers has been a reliable and steady presence for the Colts this season, and his tendency to get rid of the ball quickly has the Packers defense searching for ways to still get pressure. Packers pass rusher Za’Darius Smith said this week that the theme for the defense this week will be to avoid getting frustrated.

“Coach talks about that all the time, don’t get frustrated in those situations when the ball is coming out quick,” Smith said. “We’ve got to just continue to do what we do up front and the back end’s got to lock down and we can get after the quarterback.”

The Packers have won two straight, with their most recent win a too close for comfort 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Led by one of the best to ever do it in Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s offense has been near-impossible to stop this season, particularly with a fully healthy Davante Adams now in the mix.

On defense, Green Bay is surrendering over 24 points a game, but it’s the offense that has been carrying them this season. The Packers are third in the NFL in scoring, averaging 30.8 points a game, and sixth in the league in total offense, netting over 395 yards per game. They’ll be going up against a Colts unit that is currently No. 1 in total defense, giving up 290.4 yards and just over 19 points per game. For the Colts, the key to this one may be stopping Packers’ running back Aaron Jones.

“This is definitely one of the better offenses in the NFL. You have the quarterback, Rodgers, you have one of the truly elite receivers in Davante Adams, a top-notch running back and a run game,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said about the Packers’ offense this week. “I think their offense is – as great as Rodgers is – like any offense, they are most dangerous when they are dual-threat when they have their running game going. When they’re really rolling on offense, they run the football and then Rodgers feeds off of that. This is definitely the toughest test for our defense all year.”

The Colts have already dispatched of every other team in the NFC North this season; they’re 3-0 against the division. A win here would give Indy the divisional sweep while keeping them in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC.