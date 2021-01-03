Packers vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (8-7) in a game that has major significance for each of the longtime rivals.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Packers vs Bears online:

Packers vs Bears Preview

For the Bears, it’s simple: A win here over their longtime rivals to the North will give them a guaranteed spot in the postseason. If Chicago loses, they’ll need to hope Rams backup John Wolford beats the Arizona Cardinals because that’s their only other ticket to the postseason. For Green Bay, it’s equally simple: win Sunday and secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs and remain the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

It won’t come easy for Chicago by any stretch. Rodgers is 19-5 against the Bears in the regular season and 20-5 including the playoffs. The Packers have won three straight against the Bears and five straight heading into this matchup.

The last time these two teams clashed in late November, the Packers easily handled Chicago, 41-25, in a game that wasn’t that close. “It stunk. It stung. It hurt,” Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said about the earlier loss to Green Bay, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “It hurt all of us. I’ve put it first and foremost on myself. We all know what happened.”

In that November loss, the Bears neglected to sack Rodgers once — they didn’t even register a single quarterback hit. As a result, the Packers quarterback methodically picked apart the defense the entire game, because he had all the time in the world to do so. Pagano says this time will be different. “You’ve got to go after him,” Pagano said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “You can flush him. But then you better have a plan where somebody knows exactly where you’re trying to get him to go. And then another guy goes and hunts him down.”

On offense, Mitch Trubisky and the Bears have been playing their best football of the Matt Nagy era. They have scored 30+ points in four consecutive games for the first time since the 1960s, largely leaning on running back David Montgomery, who has averaged 105.8 rushing yards and 138.4 yards from scrimmage over his last five games while also netting seven total touchdowns. Now, Chicago has to do it against its all-time rival and the NFC’s top seed.

“The biggest thing that you want in this league is playing meaningful games in November and into January,” Bears top wideout Allen Robinson said, per the team’s official website. “So that’s where we find ourselves at right now. It’s going to be exciting, especially against Green Bay, a divisional opponent. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

Injuries may wind up determining the outcome of this one, however. The Packers suffered a huge blow after offensive lineman David Bakhtiari tore his ACL on practice, going down for the remainder of the season. It’s a huge loss Green Bay’s versatile o-line will have to recover from in a hurry. The Bears will also be without two of their starting cornerbacks, as rookie standout Jaylon Johnson and veteran Buster Skrine will both miss due to injury. This could allow Davante Adams the opportunity to feast all day on replacements Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley, who have two career starts between them.