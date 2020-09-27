Packers vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (1-1) are hoping to avoid losing two straight when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (2-0) Sunday night.

Packers vs Saints Preview

The Saints are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, where they often looked baffled and slow on both sides of the ball — and their quarterback didn’t look like himself, either, often throwing the ball short, or inaccurately. To his credit, Brees knows it and says he’s focused on doing the little things right moving forward.

“I feel good. Borderline great,” Brees said this week when asked about his recent performances on the field. “You know, one of the statistics that was thrown out after the game was the yards per attempt or something like that. There are many statistics I do not pay one bit of attention to, and that would be one of them. At the end of the day, I am focused on putting us in (a) position to succeed, making great decisions, both in the run game or pass game, whatever is predicated on my ability to get us in the best play.”

Green Bay, meanwhile, has been on absolute fire. They have the No. 1 offense in the league right now, hanging 40+ on both the Vikings and Lions. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also off to one of the best starts of his Hall of Fame career, throwing for 604 yards, six scores and no interceptions in two games. He’ll be going up against a Saints defense that has allowed over 28 points a game so far.

The Packers quarterback thinks this game will be a nice litmus test for his team, however. “Both the Saints and us have aspirations that, I think, are real. They’re a really talented team, and so are we,” Rodgers said. “This is going to be a good measuring stick for us,” Rodgers said.

The Saints are 8th in the league in stopping the run this year, however, so they’ve been stout there, allowing just over 100 yards a game over the first two weeks. If they can put forth a strong defensive effort, they have a shot at an upset.

One thing that will likely make this game more interesting is that both team’s best receivers will likely be on the sidelines. Michael Thomas has already been ruled out, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that he doesn’t think top wideout Davante Adams will go, either. Thus, Aaron Jones and Alvin Kamara will be key more than ever Sunday night.