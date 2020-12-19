Panthers vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Aaron Rodgers and the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3) will take on Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers (4-9) Saturday night.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Packers online for free:

Panthers vs Packers Preview

The Packers have won three straight, with their most recent win coming against the Detroit Lions last week. With the possibility of the playoffs going through Lambeau if they win a few more games, motivation is high in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers is having another MVP-caliber season, leading an offensive attack that is second in the NFL in total yards (397.6) and first in points scored (31.5). Rodgers has been aided by one of the best wideouts in the league in Davante Adams, who leads the NFL in receptions and receiving yards per game — and he’s also tied for first in touchdown catches with Tyreek Hill (14).

Carolina will have its hands full with the Packers’ offense, and they’ll be rebounding from a tough 32-27 loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday. They couldn’t quite get it figured out in the red zone against Vic Fangio’s defense, which is tops in the league in red zone defense. The Panthers have won just one game since October 11, and they’re looking for a way to get out of the slump. A win over the juggernaut Packers would give them that.

“It’s definitely a hump that we want to get over,” Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said this week. “We are capable of getting over it, but we have to execute when that situation comes. And that starts with me being better.”

Bridgewater’s play has been good-to-average this season, but he has also been without top weapon Christian McCaffrey for the bulk of the season. McCaffrey will be out again here, but a deep bench has helped Carolina’s running game.

Mike Davis has filled in nicely for McCaffrey, gaining 555 yards on 137 carries (that’s 4.1 yards per carry), while also sitting among the league leaders in broken tackles. Davis has five rushing touchdowns and has also been a solid threat in the screen/passing game.

“Mike Davis is a pretty good running back in his own right and has done a really nice job filling in. They use (wide receiver) Curtis Samuel back there as well. They have some talent for sure at the skill position,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said.

The Packers are allowing 24.8 points on defense, which is 17th in the league, and they’re allowing almost 110 yards per game on the ground, so Carolina should see opportunities in the run game. They’ll need to take advantage of every one if they want to score an upset here.