How to Watch Patriots vs Eagles Preseason Game Online

The New England Patriots will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night for each team’s second preseason contest.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and it will be on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Eagles online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Patriots vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: This is only an option for viewers in Boston and other local markets where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Patriots vs Eagles live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Patriots vs Eagles live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: NFL Network isn’t available on AT&T TV, so this is only an option for viewers in the Patriots or Eagles markets

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Patriots vs Eagles live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Note: This is only an option for viewers in Boston and other local markets where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Patriots vs Eagles live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Patriots vs Eagles live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Patriots vs Eagles Preseason Preview

The Patriots won their first preseason game against the Washington Football Team, 22-13. Quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones both saw action, with the rookie Jones getting more snaps. Newton went 4-7 for 49 yards (7.0 yards per pass average), while Jones went 13-19 for 87 yards (4.6 yards per pass). Running back Rhamondre Stevenson provided the bulk of the team’s offense, rushing 10 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

When asked how Newton has progressed in Year 2 under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had generally positive things to say after the game.

“Well, definitely way ahead of where we were at this time last year, but again, as I said, it’s I think the same for everybody,” Belichick said. “Just practice and fundamentals and then taking that to the execution that we need to have at game speed. Again, for all of us players, coaches, everybody. Last night was the step, but we have a long way to go, and we all need to improve in those areas.”

On the other side, the Eagles are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first preseason game. Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco both played in the game. Hurts went 3-7 for 54 yards, and Flacco finished his day completing 10 of 17 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown. Philadelphia had 236 yards through the air and just 52 yards on the ground, though, so the offense will have to find the running game at some point.

The Eagles also managed justice one sack and two quarterback pressures all game, so getting into the backfield more will likely be an area of focus. Philadelphia hosted the Pats for two joint practices this week, which has been helpful for both teams leading up to the game.

“It’s in a controlled setting,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said about the joint practices, per NBC Sports. “So you can’t get enough of those game-like situations, because you may have something scripted for practice, and this is just like a game goes. You’ll have something scripted, you’ll go through it and then something pops up and you have to adjust to it. The more we can put ourselves in that scenario as coaches and players, the better.”

One matchup to watch out for will be Philly wideout Jalen Reagor against Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson. Reagor dominated their one-on-ones both days, and he could very well be looking to capitalize once they’re in a game situation.