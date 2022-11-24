How to Watch Patriots vs Vikings Game Live Online for Free

The new England Patriots (6-4) head to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) on Thanksgiving night.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Patriots vs Vikings streaming live online:

Patriots vs Vikings Preview

After winning seven games in a row, the Vikings fell in embarrassing fashion in Week 11, losing to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3. It was the first time Minnesota didn’t score a touchdown all season, as both sides of the ball struggled mightily.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went 12-23 for 105 yards, while the NFL’s second-leading receiver, Justin Jefferson, was held to just three catches for 33 yards. Running back Dalvin Cook played well, rushing 11 times for 72 yards, but he was the lone bright spot on a very dull afternoon for Minnesota.

“We’ve got to learn from this,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the loss. “We’ve got to use this as an opportunity to grow as a football team and handle adversity the right way.”

The Vikes may have lost by 37 points, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t about to overlook them, particularly when they’re playing at home.

“It starts with Cousins, outstanding quarterback, has had tremendous production throughout his career,” Belichick said about Minnesota, via the Patriots’ official website. “Again, this year Cook’s one of the top running backs in the league. He’s had tremendous production in the running game and in the passing game since he’s come into the league, really. [T.J.] Hockenson at tight end and then with Jefferson and [Adam] Thielen, and so they’ve got a wealth of talent at the skill positions and a lot of guys to stop. So yeah, they’re as explosive as anybody we’ve seen.”

As for the Patriots, they’re fresh from a walk-off win over the New York Jets last week. Rookie Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for the game-winning touchdown with just five seconds left to go in the game. That and staunch defense all game by New England led to the victory. The Pats had four sacks on the day, but they also allowed six on offense.

Patriots QB Mac Jones completed 23 of 26 passes for 246 yards, but he couldn’t punch the ball into the end zone. New England only tallied 99 yards rushing in the win, and they could be leaning heavily on the pass again against Minnesota, who has the second-worst passing defense in the NFL (267.3 yards per game).

New England’s defense, which is ranked fourth in the league in total defense, allowing just over 302 yards per game, may be the key to this game. The unit is second in the NFL in points per game allowed (16.9) and they face a tall challenge against Jefferson in a passing game that is tallying 234.9 yards through the air per contest.

Bill Belichick has led the Pats to a 3-1 record on Thanksgiving. The Vikings last played on Turkey Day back in 2017, when they handed the Detroit Lions a 30-23 loss.