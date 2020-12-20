Patriots vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Miami Dolphins are looking to stay in the playoff hunt as they host the New England Patriots on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Dolphins online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Boston and Miami

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Boston and Miami

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Boston and Miami

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Boston and Miami

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Patriots vs Dolphins Preview

The Dolphins were firmly in the playoff race in the AFC before losing to the Chiefs last week, but look to turn things around as the Patriots come to town on Sunday. A win would not only keep the Dolphins in the hunt, but also eliminate the Patriots from playoff contention.

The Patriots looked to have turned things around with four wins in five games, but got walloped by the Rams last week 24-3. The loss dropped New England to 6-7.

Despite the recent struggles, the Dolphins and head coach Brian Flores aren’t taking the Patriots lightly.

“It’s going to be a very big challenge for our entire offense and our entire team. It’s a good football team. They are obviously well coached,” Flores said. “They are tough, they are physical, really in all three phases. They play team football and it will be a tough test for everyone on our team.”

“All I know is if we go out there and we win the rest of our games, we give ourselves a chance,” Patriots running back James White said. “And then whatever else happens, it’s not really in our control.”

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had one of his best games last time out, passing for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a loss against the Chiefs.

“He gets rid of the ball very quickly, doesn’t hold it much, sees coverage well, has taken good care of the ball, hasn’t thrown the ball to the defense,” Belichick said. “He understands the pressure, the timing of routes, gets the ball out quickly, and has enough quickness in the pocket to make it difficult for the pass rush to get to him. He can run a little bit, but I would say he’s more of a quicker guy in the pocket that’s elusive and really wants to throw more than he wants to run.”

The Patriots couldn’t muster any offense against the Rams last week, falling 24-3. New England had just 220 yards of total offense and quarterback Cam Newton was just 9 of 16 for 119 yards and an interception.

Despite his struggles, Belichick said that Newton will be the teams QB going forward.

“Great question. I’m glad you asked that. Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick said when asked about the loss to the Rams.

The Dolphins are a slight 1-point home-favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 41.5 points. The total has gone under in New England’s last five games. Miami are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games.