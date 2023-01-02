How to Watch Penguins vs Bruins NHL Winter Classic 2023 Online

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins meet in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Saturday, January 2.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NHL Winter Classic 2023 Preview

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins go outdoors for the Winter Classic at Fenway Park for Monday.

For Boston’s Patrice Bergeron, who has played in the classic five times, it doesn’t get old.

“It’s my fifth [outdoor] game, and I’m still looking forward to tomorrow,” Bergeron said on New Year’s Day via Sportsnet.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby has also played in the classic before and appreciates the charm of the annual outdoor game.

“When we played the first one in 2008, I didn’t know if I’d ever play in another one,” Crosby said via Sportsnet. “To see how they’ve grown and to be a venue like this, it’s definitely something that everybody’s really got excited for.”

“You dream of making the NHL. You don’t necessarily think this is something that comes with it,” he added.

Playing at Fenway also touches other dreams. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said he grew up a Red Sox fan and saw games at Fenway. He said his father, George, introduced him to the Red Sox.

“I don’t know that there was a bigger Red Sox fan than him. Maybe one of my uncles,” Sullivan said via Sportsnet. “But we grew up just idolizing the Red Sox, and we had the privilege to usually go to one game a year when we were kids, in Fenway. I remember those events like they were yesterday. So, I still get chills when I walk into Fenway Park, when I take my kids now to this day.”

“It’s interesting because I think sports has a unique ability to bring people together, and families together, and they rally around their respective teams. You live and die with your teams,” Sullivan added. “This, for me, is kind of a culmination of that with baseball and hockey — two of the loves in my family’s life. So, to be able to experience this at Fenway Park is something special.”

On the ice, the Bruins look to continue a special season at home amid an 18-0-3 start on home ice. The Bruins lead the Atlantic Division with a 28-4-4 record.

Pittsburgh (19-11-6) looks to snap a four-game losing streak, and the Penguins have a winning record on the road at 9-7-2.

Crosby looks as strong as ever with 19 goals and 24 assists this season. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry has been solid with a .917 save percentage and a 2.78 goals against average.

For Boston, Pastrnak has been as good as ever with 25 goals and 25 assists this season. Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has been stellar in goal with a .938 save percentage and a 1.90 goals against average.