Penguins vs Flyers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers face off in the Battle of Pennsylvania to kick off a 56-game regular season sprint for the Stanley Cup on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.

In the United States, the game (5:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Penguins vs Flyers online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Penguins vs Flyers live on the FuboTV app. If you can't watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to re-watch the game within three days of its conclusion, even if you don't record it.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to re-watch the game within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. It’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC and NBCSN, plus you can get $10 off the first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Penguins vs Flyers live on the Sling TV app. If you can't watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Penguins vs Flyers live on the Hulu app. If you can't watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to "Enhanced Cloud DVR," which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Penguins vs Flyers Preview

The Flyers finished last year’s abbreviated season 41-21, advancing to the second round of the playoffs before falling to the Islanders. The team didn’t have a headline-grabbing offseason, but return all the key pieces that have them primed for a run at a title.

“I really like our focus,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said Tuesday. “If you watched practice today, our focus was good. Our attention to detail, the pace, the intensity. I like where our group is right now. We understand what we need to do as far as on-ice systems, and the fact that this is my second year and most of the guys were with me last year enables us to go into the season moving forward with the right mindset.”

Thanks to some realignment to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, the matchup is the first of eight this season between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this season.

“I do feel that physically and mentally we are ready to get the season going,” captain Claude Giroux said. “It is always fun to play them. We are going to be playing them a lot this year, so why not get in a few games right away?”

Pittsburgh got a taste of more playoff disappointment last season inside of the bubble. The Penguins were bounced by the Canadians 3-1 in the qualifying round, one year after being swept by the Islanders in the first round.

The Penguins core of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang is getting older, but the trio but still hungry for another chance at a Stanley Cup.

“We talk a lot together. We’re still hungry,” Malkin told NHL.com. “Again, we still want like one more Cup, for sure. I feel like that every year. We’re older and older every year. We don’t know how many years we’ll play together, like two or three. Again, we’re excited to be together again this year. I hope I play [with] no injuries.

“I feel great. Everybody’s together. Great chance to have the team follow us and be a leader in this group.”

The Flyers and Penguins will compete in the East Division, which is projected to be one of the strongest top to bottom. Here are the point-total over-under lines, per BetOnline.ag.

East Division

Boston Bruins 70.5

Philadelphia Flyers 66.5

Washington Capitals 65.5

New York Islanders 64.5

Pittsburgh Penguins 64.5

New York Rangers 59.5

Buffalo Sabres 54.5

New Jersey Devils 52.5