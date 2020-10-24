Penn State vs Indiana Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Big Ten is back, and the Penn State Nittany Lions will visit the Indiana Hoosiers in one of the more intriguing conference battles Saturday.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Penn State vs Indiana Preview

Junior quarterback Sean Clifford will be under center once again for the Nittany Lions this year. Clifford had 2,654 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, and he struggled with his accuracy at times, completing just 59.2 percent of his passes. He’ll miss wideout KJ Hamler this year, although he does have Jahan Dotson, who was the team’s third-leading receiver in 2019, returning.

On the other side, Michael Penix will get the start at quarterback for the Hoosiers. He started six games for Indiana last year, throwing for 1,394 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he also showed flashes as a runner, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while also running for two touchdowns.

Penn State head coach James Franklin has the edge in the recent rivalry, but he’s not expecting an easy time of it Saturday.

“I think it’s the best Indiana football team they’ve had in my six years in the conference,” Franklin said this week. “I think they’ve done a really good job of building it. The last couple years have been very, very competitive guys and we’ve been fortunate to get out of there with a win.”

Penn State open the season ranked No. 7 in the Amway Coaches poll and No. 8 in the Associated Press poll, which is something Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen says will be a motivator for his team.

“Beating those top 25 teams is something we haven’t been able to do a lot in the past, so that’s one of the team goals we came up with this year,” Allen said. “When we talk about what’s next for the program, it’s winning these kinds of games. We’ve been in them, we’ve been close, we have to finish them.”

They’ll be facing a Penn State squad that has had some major losses this offseason, including stud linebacker Micah Parsons opting out due to concerns related to the coronavirus — and the team also learned this week that its projected starter at running back, Journey Brown, could miss the entire season due to a medical condition recently discovered this offseason. With key players out on both sides of the ball, Franklin and company will have to get creative on offense and defense this season.

The Hoosiers have dropped a whopping 22 of their last 23 games against the Nittany Lions, and they’ll be looking to turn the tide, starting with this game.