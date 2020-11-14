How to Watch People’s Choice Awards 2020 Online

Live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, come the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the 2020 People’s Choice Awards online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of E! and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 People’s Choice Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of E! and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 People’s Choice Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of E! and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 People’s Choice Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 People’s Choice Awards Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch people’s choice awards 2020 online 2020-11-14T09:24:23-05:00

Broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture and bring together the entertainment community, its fans and honor the everyday heroes who’ve inspired us throughout the year. Airing in over 160 countries, the global, fan-driven award show celebrates the year’s best in movies, TV, music and pop culture.

Jennifer Lopez will receive The People’s Icon award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. PCA award-winner and six-time nominee, Lopez will be honored for her iconic performances both on stage and on screen, including her award-winning 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance and lead role in the critically acclaimed film, Hustlers.

“Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time,” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, in a statement. “For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People’s Icon of 2020.”

World-renowned entertainment mogul, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tyler Perry will be honored with The People’s Champion of 2020 award at the E! People’s Choice Awards. Perry will be recognized for his trailblazing work in entertainment, unwavering commitment to support multiple charitable organizations, and inspiring empathy and progress for humankind.

“In a year of unrest and uncertainty, Tyler Perry proved a natural leader,” said Neal. “From his pioneering efforts in successfully, and safely, restarting production and creating jobs at Tyler Perry Studios, to personally supporting charities and families in need, he continuously inspires hope in people. We are honored to present him with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award.”

Award-winning actor, producer, and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross will receive the Fashion Icon Award at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards. Ross will be honored for her trailblazing looks and one-of-a-kind personal style over the past two decades, her passion for self-expression and how she uses her voice and reach to inspire others to believe in themselves.

“Tracee Ellis Ross’ style is transcendent,” said Neal. “Her influence in the entertainment and fashion spaces are incomparable and we are delighted to honor her with the Fashion Icon Award.”

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards air Sunday, November 15 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.