How to Watch Steelers Games Without Cable

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era kicks off for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Steelers market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best option if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Steelers games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Steelers Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Season Preview

A new era begins for the Pittsburgh Steelers without longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Since 2005, Roethlisberger led the Steelers to many playoff appearances, including two Super Bowl appearances. Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, which left the Steelers in search for the storied franchise’s next franchise quarterback.

Pittsburgh took Kenny Pickett in the first round of the NFL Draft from Pitt in April — the only quarterback to go in the first round this year. Pickett had a stellar college career for the Panthers, but his time as the Steelers starter awaits.

Mitch Trubisky, a former No. 2 pick of the Chicago Bears, arrived in Pittsburgh via free agency after one season as the Buffalo Bills backup behind Josh Allen. Trubisky will begin the season as the Steelers’ starter in looking to revive his career, which didn’t pan out in Chicago.

Offensive Outlook

Both Trubisky and possibly Pickett have talented skill players to work with. Running back Najee Harris had a strong rookie season in 2021. Wide receiver Chase Claypool is a forced for defenses to watch out for, and tight end Pat Freiermuth can make plays.

How a young and inexperienced offensive line will do remains the big question.

Defensive Outlook

The Steelers defense looks to bounce back from a relatively down year in 2021 amid injuries.

Pittsburgh’s defense features star linebacker T.J. Watt, and the Steelers added key players around him who could make an impact. That includes defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi and Myles Jack.

Levi Wallace will need to step up to help a Steelers secondary that wasn’t dominant in 2021. The Steelers still have former All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, which could help turn things around.

Special Teams Outlook

Pittsburgh has a solid kicker in Chris Boswell, and the Steelers can count on punter Pressly Harvin III. Gunner Olszewski will return kicks and punts for the Steelers.