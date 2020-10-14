Portugal vs Sweden TV Channel USA: Where to Watch Nations League

Portugal will host Sweden in a Nations League showdown at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Portugal vs Sweden Preview

Sweden is coming off a 2-1 loss to Croatia, which was their third straight loss in Nations League play. Marcus Berg scored the only goal for the Swedes, who have not been able to put a dominant performance together in weeks.

Portugal is fresh from an 0-0 draw against France. Led by Christiano Ronaldo, Portugal couldn’t quite get anything going, and they missed the presence of midfielder Gustav Svensson, who missed the game due to injury. Svensson will be back against Sweden, however, so his return should help Portugal’s attack.

Ronaldo, who scored his 100th goal for the group last month — against this same Sweden squad — led the way the last time these two sides faced off. Portugal won a reverse fixture between these two teams last month, with Ronaldo scoring both of his team’s goals in Portugal’s 2-0 win — but after news broke Tuesday morning that the superstar has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal will now have to face Sweden without him.

According to a statement by the Portugal Football Federation, Ronaldo’s positive test shouldn’t hinder this match from happening: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in the City of Football.”

Thus, the match is still on.

When discussing how his team will approach this matchup, Portugal coach Fernando Santos is hoping his team is more aggressive than they were in their recent draw against France. “The players were too cautious. I don’t know if there was too much respect from both sides, but the game looked like that. It wasn’t very fast, but it was even. It was a game that lacked a more aggressive dynamic in the search for a goal,” Santos said. The Portuguese will be looking to be more aggressive in this game as a result, one would think.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams, with Ronaldo’s replacement being the only omission:

Portugal Predicted Starting Lineup: Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix

Sweden Predicted Starting Lineup: Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Pontus Jansson, Pierre Bengtsson, Emil Forsberg, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Viktor Claesson, Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg