How to Pre-Order UFC 258 PPV Right Now

The welterweight title is on the line at UFC 258 as Kamaru Usman defends his belt against Gilbert Burns.

The UFC 258 PPV is on-sale now. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown on all your choices and how to pre-order UFC 258 to have it ready to go for February 13:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Pre-Order UFC 258 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 258 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Order ESPN+ & UFC 258 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Pre-Order UFC 258 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 258 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Order UFC 258 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 258 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 258 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Order UFC 258

Where to Watch UFC 258

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 258 on February 13 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 258 Preview

Kamaru Usman head back to the octagon to defend his title for a third time, although there’s much less trash talk for this fight. Usman — also known as the Nigerian Nightmare — faced Jorge Masvidal in his last victory and preceded that with a matchup against Colby Covington.

For this title defense, Usman faces his former teammate, Gilbert Burns, who is on a six-fight win streak.

“I will say it’s definitely different because you’ve felt them. You know the areas where you kind of had the upper hand and they know that as well,” Usman said. “You know the areas where they’re strong. So it makes it a little different. At the end of the day with me, when it comes to me, I see no face. I didn’t pick him out of a line up and say ‘this is the guy I’m going to take out.’

“I’m the king of the hill. I’m sitting up at the top. He’s the one who picked the fight. These are the guys who say ‘we want what he has.’ So when you want what I have, I have to defend that. I have to go in there and show them why I’m sitting at the top.”

Burns, of course, has confidence that he can win, but says there won’t be any hard feelings after the fight — win or lose.

“If the fight goes a little close to how our sparring sessions used to be … people are gonna get crazy,” Gilbert told TMZ. “Because we used to go after each other hard.

“What we have between us is a high-level competition. I want to beat Kamaru, he wants to beat me. The best man should win that fight and will win that fight. But, there’s no animosity.”

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

Prelims

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Rudolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Early Prelims

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick