How to Pre-Order UFC 258 PPV Right Now

The welterweight title is on the line at UFC 258 as Kamaru Usman defends his belt against Gilbert Burns.
The UFC 258 PPV is on-sale now. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown on all your choices and how to pre-order UFC 258 to have it ready to go for February 13:
How to Pre-Order UFC 258 If You Don’t Have ESPN+
You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 258 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:
Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.
However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.
How to Pre-Order UFC 258 If You Already Have ESPN+
Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 258 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:
Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 258 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 258 PPV for a total of $89.98:
Where to Watch UFC 258
Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 258 on February 13 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:
For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).
UFC 258 Preview
Kamaru Usman head back to the octagon to defend his title for a third time, although there’s much less trash talk for this fight. Usman — also known as the Nigerian Nightmare — faced Jorge Masvidal in his last victory and preceded that with a matchup against Colby Covington.
For this title defense, Usman faces his former teammate, Gilbert Burns, who is on a six-fight win streak.
“I will say it’s definitely different because you’ve felt them. You know the areas where you kind of had the upper hand and they know that as well,” Usman said. “You know the areas where they’re strong. So it makes it a little different. At the end of the day with me, when it comes to me, I see no face. I didn’t pick him out of a line up and say ‘this is the guy I’m going to take out.’
“I’m the king of the hill. I’m sitting up at the top. He’s the one who picked the fight. These are the guys who say ‘we want what he has.’ So when you want what I have, I have to defend that. I have to go in there and show them why I’m sitting at the top.”
Burns, of course, has confidence that he can win, but says there won’t be any hard feelings after the fight — win or lose.
“If the fight goes a little close to how our sparring sessions used to be … people are gonna get crazy,” Gilbert told TMZ. “Because we used to go after each other hard.
“What we have between us is a high-level competition. I want to beat Kamaru, he wants to beat me. The best man should win that fight and will win that fight. But, there’s no animosity.”
Main Card
Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns
Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch
Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera
Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez
Prelims
Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green
Rudolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez
Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima
Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin
Early Prelims
Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher
Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe
Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick
