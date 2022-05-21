Preakness Stakes 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fresh off a thrilling Kentucky Derby finish that saw one of the all-time upsets, horse racing’s Triple Crown series returns with the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday afternoon at Pimlico Racetrack in Baltimore, Maryland.

The race (7:01 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Preakness Stakes:

Preakness Stakes 2022 Preview

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will feature nine horses running for the Black-Eyed Susans and a purse of 1.5 million dollars, but it will be missing the star of the Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike, the stunning winner of this year’s Derby, will not be competing in Saturday’s Preakness. After shocking the world with the second-largest long-shot win in Derby history at 80-1, Rich Strike’s owners elected to rest the horse and save him for the Belmont Stakes in a few weeks.

The runner-up to Rich Strike in the Derby, Epicenter, is the morning-line favorite in the Preakness at 6-5 odds. Trainer Steve Asmussen looked like he was finally going to enter the winner’s circle in the Kentucky Derby when Epicenter was just strides from a victory until Rich Strike came charging by in the race’s final moments.

Epicenter’s camp was extremely disappointed in the result, but are ready to turn the page towards the next crown jewel in horse racing.

“The only way I can explain it, is it just wasn’t meant to be,” said assistant trainer Scott Blasi following Epicenter’s runner-up finish to Rich Strike in the Derby. “I don’t think anyone saw those fractions coming the first three-quarters of a mile. The race fell apart a little bit as it should have. It is what it is. If you don’t learn to turn the page in this game, you’re going to be upset a lot and have a lot of sleepless nights.”

Epicenter, who has four first-place finishes and two runner-ups in his last six races, will be the heavy favorite going into Saturday’s race against a condensed field.

The second favorite according to the morning-line odds is Early Voting, a horse who finished second in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct Racetrack on April 9 and opted to skip the Kentucky Derby.

Another popular horse for Saturday’s main event will be Secret Oath, a filly trained by 86-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas. She won the Kentucky Oaks against fellow fillies and recorded a third-place finish against the males in the Arkansas Derby. If Secret Oath can become the seventh filly to ever win the Preakness, Lukas will add to his legendary trophy case with his seventh Preakness title.

Altogether, there will only be three horses competing in the Preakness that raced in the Derby two weeks ago – Epicenter, Simplification and Happy Jack. Simplification finished fourth and Happy Jack 14th at Churchill Downs.

The post-time for Saturday’s Preakness is 7:01 p.m. ET. Broadcast coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and will switch over to NBC at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the contenders for the 147th Preakness Stakes. Note, the morning-line odds were drawn earlier this week and will be subject to change right up until the race’s post time on Saturday.