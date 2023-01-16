How to Watch ‘The Price of Glee’ Documentary Online

The hit Ryan Murphy musical show “Glee” has been mired in tragedy over the years, which is being explored in the new docuseries “The Price of Glee,” premiering Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery (ID).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include Investigation Discovery and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of “The Price of Glee” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Investigation Discovery (ID) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Price of Glee” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Investigation Discovery (ID) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Price of Glee” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Investigation Discovery (ID) and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Price of Glee” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Investigation Discovery (ID) and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest streaming service (behind Philo) that includes ID, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Price of Glee” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Investigation Discovery (ID) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Price of Glee” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Price of Glee’ Preview

Play

The Price of Glee – Official Trailer Endless scandals, tabloid gossip and fatal tragedies. Watch #ThePriceOfGlee January 16 at 9/8c on ID or stream on @discoveryplus. Subscribe to ID: youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=investigationdiscovery Join Us on Facebook: facebook.com/InvestigationDiscovery Follow Us on Twitter: twitter.com/DiscoveryID ID's on Instagram! instagram.com/investigationdiscovery/ 2022-12-08T15:59:02Z

This new three-part TV series from Investigation Discovery is exploring the deaths of three of the young stars of “Glee,” which are tragic in very different ways.

Actor Cory Monteith died in 2013 of an accidental drug overdose. At the time, the show was still airing and the fifth season featured an emotional episode called “The Quarterback,” which dealt with the death of Monteith’s character Finn Hudson.

In 2020, coincidentally on the seventh anniversary of Monteith’s death, actress Naya Rivera’s body was recovered after she drowned while saving her son during a boating excursion.

In 2018, actor Mark Salling died by suicide after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography charges, which were expected to result in Salling serving a prison sentence of four to seven years.

“The Price of Glee” aims to explore the “endless scandals, tabloid gossip and fatal tragedies [that] plagued the rising stars on what was supposed to be the most joyful show on television,” according to the ID press release.

It continues:

“The Price of Glee” unpacks the cast members’ lives on and off set through never-before-seen interviews showcasing the demands of being on a hit TV series and dark behind-the-scenes drama. With unbiased filters, hear directly from those outside of the cast bubble who can provide no-strings-attached perspectives, such as: relatives and friends of “Glee” cast members; those who were on the set and close to it such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the phenomenon. Interviews from those close to the late Cory Monteith shed light on the actor’s journey to international acclaim and the demons that haunted him, which led to his overdose at just 31 in a hotel room in British Columbia. Those who worked on set and alongside Mark Salling provide commentary into their working relationship and shock of the dark and disturbing discovery of child pornography in Salling’s possession that led to his death by suicide at 35. George Rivera, father to Naya Rivera who he lost in a chilling and mysterious death by accidental drowning in a lake, gives a personal and intimate tribute to his daughter by taking a look back into Naya’s life as a young actress and how her career took off, showcasing her journey from child actor to cheerleader.

Part I is titled, “New Kids on the Lot” and its description reads, “Cast and crew recount the rise of ‘Glee’ and reveal for the first time how sudden stardom and the unrelenting pressure of making a hit show can have tragic consequences.”

Part II, which airs immediately following part I, is titled, “The Show Must Go On,” and its description reads, “With chilling tales about the dark side of fame and fortune, friends and researchers reveal ‘Glee’ star Cory Monteith’s final moments.”

Part II, which airs immediately following part II, is titled, “When the Music Stops,” and its description reads, “Misfortune plagues the legacy of ‘Glee’ leaving cast and crew wondering whether their hit show is cursed, or if misery is the cost of success.”

“The Price of Glee” premieres on Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Investigation Discovery.