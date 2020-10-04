How to Watch Primal Season 1B Online Free

Last fall, Adult Swim premiered the first half of a show called Primal, a rather emotional story about a caveman and his friendship with a dinosaur. The back half of season one premieres Sunday, October 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Primal streaming online for free:

‘Primal’ Season 1b Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Five New Episodes) | October 4 | adult swim

Following the successful release of the first five episodes in October 2019, the Emmy Award-winning series Primal returns with five all-new episodes this October on Adult Swim.

“Combining artistry, emotion and flat out action, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal follows the tale of a caveman at the dawn of evolution as he forms an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur,” reads the press release from Adult Swim. “The series comes from Genndy Tartakovsky, the visionary creator behind the Emmy Award-winning series Samurai Jack.”

The show is set in a prehistoric world where a caveman named Spear and a tyrannosaurid named Fang struggle to survive as they each recover from the loss of their children and encounter the various dangerous animal and people that live in their world.

“With suspense, heartbreak, excitement, love, and fear all without a single word of dialogue, the series is a painting come to life, relying solely on music and graphic imagery to tell the story of two unlikely allies as they navigate through a treacherous world. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they seem to become each other’s only hope of survival against a common enemy.”

Spear Fights the Tyrannosaurus Pack | Primal | New Animation from Genndy Tartakovsky

When we last saw Spear and Fang, they had seemingly reached a peaceful oasis but their happiness was short-lived when they were set upon by a vicious tribe of ape-men. Spear had to transform into a brutal monster in order to save Fang from being beaten to death in the ape-men’s fighting pit. After he eventually laid waste to all of the ape-men, he rushed to Fang’s side as she lay motionless.

In the preview trailer for the next five episodes, Spear and Fang are seen recovering from their ape-men ordeal. They eventually must venture back out into the unforgiving world, however, where they encounter a pack of vicious wolves, some mysterious figures that wield magical green flames, and undead dinosaurs that chase them through the wilderness.

The second half of Primal’s first season airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. The network has also already ordered a 10-episode second season of the show.

