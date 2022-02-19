Where to Watch Princeton vs Yale Basketball Game Today

The top two teams in the Ivy League face-off on Saturday in a critical late-season matchup when the Yale Bulldogs host the Princeton Tigers at John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday night.

First place in the Ivy League is up for grabs when the first-place Yale Bulldogs (15-9, 9-1 Ivy League) host the second-place Princeton Tigers (18-5, 8-2 Ivy League) on Saturday night in New Haven, Connecticut.

Both teams will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, with each having won a conference contest on Friday night.

Yale won their seventh straight game, beating Penn at home, 81-72. The win secured a spot in this March’s Ivy League Tournament.

Senior guard Jalen Gabbidon led the way for the Bulldogs on Friday, scoring a career-best 32 points. Senior guard Azar Swain tallied 15 points and junior forward EJ Jarvis recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Swain leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season and is second in the Ivy League with 19.1 points per game.

Yale’s defense has been the key to their rise to the top of the league. Heading into the weekend, the Bulldogs were leading the Ivy League in field goal percentage defense (41.6%) and three-point field goal percentage defense.

Princeton comes into the weekend with one of the most potent offenses in the nation, ranking 11th in scoring offense with 81.1 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage (48.7%), and sixth in three-pointers made per game (10.9).

The Tigers have won three games in a row, including a 69-50 win over Brown on the road on Friday. Leading the charge for them were junior guard Ryan Langborg and senior forward Drew Friberg, who each scored 15 points. Senior guard Jaelin Llewellyn tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Princeton features three of the top ten scorers in the Ivy League in Llewellyn, senior guard Ethan Wright, and junior forward Tosan Evbuomwan. Each of the three upperclassmen is averaging 14.9 points per game.

Evbuomwan leads the league in assists per game (4.9) and assist/turnover ratio (2.1) and is second in field goal percentage (53.7%).

Yale delivered Princeton’s first loss in conference play and their only defeat at home when they got by the Tigers, 80-74, on Jan. 29. The Bulldogs’ defense held the Ivy League’s best shooting team to just a 42.2% field goal percentage from the field.

Matt Knowling scored a team-high 17 points and was one of five Bulldogs to get into double figures in the first meeting. The sophomore forward is a three-time Ivy League Rookie of the Week honoree this season, including this past week after he recorded a career-high 19 points in a win over Columbia last Saturday.

Following Saturday’s game, Yale will travel to New Hampshire to take on Dartmouth on Tuesday, while Princeton will play their home finale on Friday against Harvard.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season will advance to the Ivy League Tournament, which will be played this year at Lavietes Pavilion on the campus of Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The semifinals are scheduled to be contested on Saturday, Mar. 12 and the championship game will be held on Sunday, Mar. 13.