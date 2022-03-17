How to Watch Providence vs South Dakota State Online

Fourth-seeded Providence (25-5) and No. 13 South Dakota State (30-4) have historically good seasons going as they meet in an intriguing first-round NCAA tournament matchup on Thursday afternoon.

The game (12:40 p.m. ET) will be televised on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Providence vs South Dakota State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT, TBS, TruTV and CBS are all included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Providence vs South Dakota State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

TNT, TBS and TruTV are all included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Providence vs South Dakota State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of TNT, TBS, TruTV, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Providence vs South Dakota State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Providence vs South Dakota State Preview

South Dakota State has its first 30-win season as a Division I team. Providence won 25 games for the first time since 1987, tied for the third-most single-season wins in program history.

The SDSU Jackrabbits own a 19-game winning streak into the tournament. Providence won the Big East Conference regular season title and beat NCAA tournament teams Texas Tech and Wisconsin in non-league play.

The Friars look to make the program’s deepest tournament run since the 1990s or 1980s, which included a Final Four appearance in 1987. The Jacks seek the program’s first tournament win in six tries. SDSU sophomore guard Scheierman said his team has something to prove.

“I thought we were for sure going to be at least a 12,” Scheierman said according to the Argus Leader’s Matt Zimmer. “Considering, you know, we’re 30-4 with a 21-game winning streak. But it is what it is. I wanted to go someplace warm, but I’m happy we’re in and excited to get to go compete.”

South Dakota State will be a popular upset pick against Providence, which makes sense considering they haven't lost in three months and will have the best NBA prospect on the court at their disposal in Baylor Scheierman. pic.twitter.com/tTcKOAj20b — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 14, 2022

SDSU boasts the second-most dangerous offense in the country with 86.7 points per game. The Jackrabbits shoot 44.9% from three-point range, and 59.2% overall.

Senior forward Douglas Wilson leads the Jackrabbits in scoring with 16.5 points per game. He also averages 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Scheierman, an NBA Draft prospect, scores 16.2 points per game, and he gives the Jacks a dangerous force around the perimeter with 47.3% three-point shooting. He also averages 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per night.

Defensively, Providence holds teams to 67 points per game, which is the upper third of the country for points allowed. The Friars garner five steals per game and block 3.8 shots per contest plus outrebounding opponents on defense 26.9-24 per night.

The Friars don’t have a major height advantage as the Jacks have two players — Luke Appel and Matt Dentlinger — standing at 6-foot-8 who log significant minutes. Providence’s 6-foot-10 senior center Nate Watson could pose problems, however. Watson, an NBA Draft prospect, leads the Friars in scoring with 13 points per game, and he averages 5.4 rebounds.

A look back at Nate Watson's final season at Providence. Full highlights can be seen here: https://t.co/EahHVhY0fH pic.twitter.com/RXfofYNYto — Kevin Farrahar (@Kevin_Farrahar) March 13, 2022

Senior guard Aljami Durham scores 13.4 points per game for the Friars. Durham also averages 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Durham said his team had something to prove all season, getting picked No. 7 in the Big East preseason poll.

“I felt like that was a slap in the face,” Durham said according to the Boston Globe’s Trevor Haas. “They didn’t respect us or respect our team, so it created a fire for us to prove that we’re supposed to be where we are today.”