Providence vs Villanova Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Eleventh-ranked Villanova (21-7) and No. 9 Providence (24-3) meet in a key Big East matchup on Tuesday, March 1.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Providence vs Villanova online:

Providence vs Villanova Preview

While Providence won the Big East Conference regular season title already, the Friars haven’t beaten one of the league’s most successful program yet this season.

Villanova looks like one of the Wildcats teams that competed for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament in recent years. The Wildcats have two Final Four appearances in the past six years and have been regulars to at least the Sweet Sixteen. The Wildcats also had a three-year stranglehold of the Big East regular season crown.

Providence took the crown from Villanova this season, but the Wildcats beat them 89-84 in their first meeting on Feb. 15. The Friars didn’t have an answer for Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie, who scored 33 points while dealing with a swollen ankle.

“It looked like he had seven legs today,” Providence head coach Ed Cooley said after the game according to The Associated Press.

Of course, Gillespie has more game experience than almost anyone in college basketball. The fifth-year senior benefitted from the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

“It was kind of simple for me,” Gillespie said per ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. “After [the season-ending knee injury] happened last year, I just knew that I wanted to get healthy and I wasn’t really focused on anything else. I just wanted to come back and be at full strength again, be able to play how I played. And the best place to do that was here at Villanova with people who care about me and love me.”

Providence meanwhile is playing some of its best basketball in program history. The Friars had never won a Big East regular season title before, and it’s been 25 years since the last trip to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. The 2014 Friars squad won the Big East tournament but got bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nate Wilson leads the Friars in scoring with 14 points per game, and he averages 5.6 rebounds per night. Aljami Durhm tallies 13.3 points, three rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest.

Jade Bynum posts 12.7 points per game and shoots .447 from three-point range. He also dishes 4.3 assists and grabs 1.1 steals and 2.9 rebounds per night.

A.J. Reeves scores 10.2 points per game and hits for .383 on three-pointers. He dishes 1.8 assists and grabs 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Providence had an eight-game winning streak going before the first Villanova matchup. The Friars then needed overtime to beat Butler 71-70 on Feb. 20 and Xavier 99-92 in three overtimes on Feb. 23. The Friars caught a breather against Creighton on Feb. 26 in a 72-51 rout.