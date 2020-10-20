PSG vs Man United TV Channel USA: Where to Watch Champions League

After a runner-up finish last time out, Paris Saint-Germain open their latest Champions League campaign with a matchup against Manchester United at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised in Spanish on Galavision. But if you don’t have cable or you would rather watch in English, anyone in the US can watch every 2020-21 Champions League match live on CBS All-Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch PSG vs Manchester United live in the US:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all CBS content (both your local CBS channel and CBS All-Access) on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch PSG vs Manchester United live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch PSG vs Manchester United live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, TUDNxtra, UniMas, Galavision and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. Those channels are available in the main package or the Fubo Latino package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch PSG vs Manchester United live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

PSG vs Manchester United Preview

Paris Saint-Germain finished as the Champions League runner-up last time out to Bayern Munich, and have similar goals as they get back to the pitch. Much of that goal will fall on the team’s stars, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Neymar sat out of PSG’s latest victory, a dominant 4-0 victory against Nimes where Mbappé netted a brace. But his head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted Neymar will be ready for the opener.

“He will be on the pitch, for sure,” Tuchel said.

Meanwhile, Mbappé has been on fire in Ligue 1 games, netting four goals and three assists in his last four matches. But Tuchel knows his club is facing a team with dangerous weapons, showing much respect for midfielder Paul Pogba.

“The team has changed a lot, there are new players, new options, they have more experience,” Tuchel said during his pre-match press conference. “Pogba is still a key player, one of the best midfielders in the world for me. Fernandes is also key, he’s got a lot of assists, is delivering a lot and can deliver to players really deep like Martial and other players, really fast players.

“It’s one of the best teams playing in transitions and we have to try and stop these fast breaks, we need to keep the ball, show our style, impose this game, be structured and keep putting pressure and stop the game before the counter-attack.”

Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Thilo Kehrer will miss the game for PSG.

Manchester United has won four of its last five, but were blown out by Tottenham 6-1 to begin the month. The last time the Red Devils met up with PSG was in 2019, when Manchester United pulled off a stunning 3-1 win to overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit to advance.

“A special, special night and of course it is a different setting and everything will be different about it, but we have got that experience. You want to play against the best players in the world, and they certainly have a few of them,” Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “We have always wanted to be in the Champions League and we are looking forward to it.”

Paris Saint-Germain is a healthy -180 favorite to win the matchup. Manchester United is +450 to pull off the victory and the draw comes in at +355. The total for the matchup is 3.5 goals.