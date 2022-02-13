Puppy Bowl 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Everyone’s favorite fuzzy Super Bowl tradition is back when Puppy Bowl XVIII airs on Sunday, February 13 at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Puppy Bowl online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the Puppy Bowl live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Puppy Bowl live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Animal Planet is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Puppy Bowl live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Puppy Bowl live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Note: No free trial

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Puppy Bowl live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Puppy Bowl XVIII Preview





Play



Odell Barkham representing Animal Friends Humane Society in Puppy Bowl XVIII For the 6th year, Animal Friends Humane Society has a puppy player in this year’s Puppy Bowl! Tune in on Super Bowl Sunday to watch Odell Barkham and his Team Ruff team mates as they battle Team Fluff for this year’s Lombarky Trophy! Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet Sunday, February 13th, 2022 at 2:00pm! 2022-01-25T19:25:12Z

The “ultimate woof-a-thon” is back when Puppy Bowl XVIII airs as part of Animal Planet’s Super Bowl programming.

The Discovery press release teases that for the 18th year, the Puppy Bowl will be “highlighting more shelters and stories, and the most puppies ever.” Plus, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg return as the hosts and now as coaches.

The press release continues:

It’s a make-or-break move for Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg as they add coaching duties to their roles as hosts of the other big game on Sunday, Feb. 13, Puppy Bowl! That’s right, Snoop is the official coach for Team Fluff and Martha will coach last year’s champions, Team Ruff. As first-time coaches, Martha and Snoop take it to an all-new level as they hit the Gridiron with purpose – and a posse of puppy players – for a game that will be as epic as it is adorable. With their expertise, know-how and swagger, Snoop and Martha will provide Puppy bowl audiences with play updates as they cheer on their teams while giving each other a few challenges along the way. They will lead training sessions, run drills, and provide motivation and encouragement to inspire their all-adoptable puppy players to greatness. And celebrity groomer, Jess Rona, one of the most influential groomers today, stops by to provide an assist to both Snoop and Martha as they ready their puppy players for competition. As successful coaches, Snoop and Martha are highly motivated, committed and patient with their puppy players who all bring their “A” game to the field to help bring home the “Chewy Lombarky Trophy” and find their loving, forever homes. For more information about the shelters, rescues and organizations that are participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII, Animal Planet audiences can visit www.Puppybowl.com/Adopt.

“I’m honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the ‘woof’, with the magnificent Martha Stewart!”, said Snoop Dogg in a statement.

“I’m so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII, and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!”, added Martha Stewart.

The 2022 Puppy Bowl airs Sunday, February 13 at 2 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Animal Planet.