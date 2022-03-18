Purdue vs Yale Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Third seed Purdue faces No. 14 seed Yale in the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The game (2 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Purdue vs Yale online:

Purdue vs Yale Preview

Purdue (27-7) looks to make a big splash at the Big Dance after looking like one of the top teams in the country at times this season. Yale (19-11) seeks an upset that could eclipse its upset of Baylor in 2016.

This year’s Yale squad hasn’t beaten a team from a Power Five conference. The Bulldogs fell to Auburn 86-64 on Dec. 4, 2021. The Bulldogs also narrowly beat Princeton and Penn to win the Ivy League tournament on March 12-13.

Purdue, meanwhile, comes out arguably the toughest conference in the nation, the Big Ten. The Boilermakers came short of the conference tournament title on Sunday, March 13, in a 75-66 loss to Iowa. Overall, the Big Ten sent Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois to the Big Dance.

Notable non-conference wins for the Boilermakers include Villanova, North Carolina, Rutgers, and Florida State. The Boilermakers also beat all of the remaining Big Ten teams in the NCAA tournament except for Wisconsin.

Purdue boasts one of the better offenses in the land with 79.8 points per game for 13th in the country. The Boilermakers limit opponents to 68.8 points per game.

Yale also allows 68.8 points per game and can also score with 72.3 points per night.

Purdue Leaders

Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring with 17.4 points per game. Ivey also averages 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per night.

Zach Edey leads Purdue in rebounding with 7.8 boards per game. Edey also averages 14.6 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 blockers per contest.

Trevion Williams is also a force on the glass with 7.4 rebounds per night. Williams also posts 11.7 points, 3.1 assists, and a steal per game.

Sasha Stefanovic also puts up solid numbers for the Boilermakers with 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Yale Leaders

Azar Swain leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 19.2 points per game. Swain also averages 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per night.

Jalen Gabbidon leads Yale in steals with 1.4 per contest. Gabbidon also posts 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per night.

Rebounding leader Ed Jarvis averages 4.7 boards per game. Jarvis also posts 6.5 points and an assist per night.

Matthue Cotton also puts up solid numbers with 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and an assist per game.