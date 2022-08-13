How to Watch Rams vs Chargers Preseason Game Online for Free

The NFL’s Los Angeles squads collide when the Rams and Chargers meet in preseason action on Saturday, August 13.

The game (10 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: both ABC (KABC-7) and CBS (KCBS-2) in Los Angeles, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Chargers:

Rams vs Chargers Preview

The Los Angeles Rams enter 2022 loaded for another Super Bowl run while the Los Angeles Chargers look built to steal the show near Hollywood.

Rams starters will sit for the preseason, but backups and aspiring players will get their chance to shine. Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins looks to secure a roster spot behind backup John Wolford.

“I’ve been very pleased with him,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said via Sports Illustrated’s Rams Digest. “He’s got a great way about himself and all the reps that he’s getting out here is going to serve him well. I think you’re going to see that reflected in the way he plays in the preseason. It’s great.”

Rams starter Matthew Stafford will sit out for the game as will Chargers starter Justin Herbert. Chargers backup quarterbacks Easton Stick and Chase Daniel will play ample snaps against the Rams. All three Chargers quarterbacks were together in 2021, a rarity in the league.

“It’s fun to be apart of because you know it’s not like that everywhere. It’s been fun,” Stick said via Chargers.com. “Especially our second year together, that’s rare to have the same group of guys so it’s been a lot of fun. We know each other really well now; we spent a lot of time together last year and you just kind of pick up where you left off.”

The Chargers have a key position battle in the backfield for the No. 2 running back after Austin Ekeler. Isaiah Spiller, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Rountree III will continue that competition on Saturday night.

“I’m attacking this mindset of competition,” Kelley said via Chargers.com. “I know what it is. I’m not gonna shy away from it and act like it’s not there. That No. 2 spot is up for grabs.”