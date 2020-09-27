Rams vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Contenders clash as the Los Angeles Rams head east to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a measuring stick game for both 2-0 squads.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Rams vs Bills online:

Rams vs Bills Preview

There was some uncertainty on what to expect from the Rams heading into the season after missing the playoffs a year ago and parting ways with running back Todd Gurley in the offseason. But the Rams have shown to be a real contender early on with wins against the Cowboys and Eagles.

The Rams offense was clicking on all cylinders against in Philadelphia last week behind quarterback Jared Goff, who was 20-of-27 for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“Jared was outstanding,” Rams coach Sean McVay said after the win. “I thought he played a great game. He had a great command of what was going on. He got into a rhythm and our guys made plays, but it starts with him and he did an outstanding job.”

LA’s rushing attack piled up nearly 200 yard on the ground, led by Darrell Henderson’s 81 yards.

Buffalo has had an offensive renaissance of their own this season, transforming from a plodding operation into an explosive one thanks to the progression of third-year quarterback Josh Allen, who leads the NFL in passing yards through two weeks.

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey famously called Allen “trash” while in Jacksonville, but appears to have changed his opinion on the QB.

“He’s talented,” Ramsey said. “He presents challenges. Every week you have to face a new challenge, and this is our third week so we have to face the challenge of him and that Bills’ offense. He has some weapons around him. He can make plays running the ball and extending plays, etc, etc. … Kind of the things everyone knows about him.

“But I’m confident in what I can do and this Rams’ defense can do, and that’s kind of what matters the most to me and the guys around here.”

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites for the matchup. The total is set at 47 points. The Rams are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games.