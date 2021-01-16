Rams vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

It’ll be the Battle of the Aarons when Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers host Aaron Donald and the No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams Saturday.

The game starts at 4:35 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Packers for free:

Rams vs Packers Preview

The Packers led the league in scoring offense, putting up 31.8 points a game, and they’ll be going up against a Rams unit that boasts the best defense in the NFL, surrendering just 18.5 points a game, so this will be quite the showdown. One of the best matchups will be between two first-team All-Pros: wideout Davante Adams against corner Jalen Ramsey. Adams had 1,374 yards receiving and a league-leading 18 touchdowns, and Ramsey finished first in receptions allowed when targeted, and he also allowed the fewest yards.

“I respect Jalen’s game,” Adams said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He’s at the top of the list, for sure. I think there’s probably three or four super elite — is what I like to call them — corners, and he’s definitely one of those guys. He’s been playing at a high level, got great confidence. Does a lot of barking, which feeds into his confidence more. And he’s made a lot of plays. He’s definitely earned that. He’s a good player.”

On offense, Rams coach Sean McVay has confirmed that Jared Goff will start. Goff was planning to sit out last week to let his surgically-repaired thumb heal, but after his backup John Wolford was taken to the hospital with a neck injury, Goff was forced to enter the game. He went 9-19 for 155 yards and a touchdown, and he did just enough, but it was clear watching some of this throws how limited he was.

As a result, Los Angeles leaned heavily on running back Cam Akers, who led the way in the team’s 30-20 Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks. Akers had 28 carries for 131 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown in the victory, and he could get a heavier load here.

One of the primary storylines surrounding this game will be the history and friendship of the two head coaches. Matt LaFleur who was Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator in 2017, and the two have a tight friendship outside of the game.

“He’s a great friend of mine,” LaFleur said via the Associated Press, “but the gloves will be off on Saturday.”

“He’s like my brother, like my big brother,” McVay said, when asked about LaFleur. “We’ve been close for a long time.”

Injury-wise, the Rams will have their All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald available after his status was in question all week. Donald, who had two sacks in the Rams’ win over Seattle last weekend, left the game after tearing rib cartilage, but he’ll be good to go against Rodgers and company.

“All I can tell you is I feel good, I feel strong and I’ll be ready on Saturday,” Donald said, per Bleacher Report. With Donald a go and Wolford out, the Rams will also be without linebacker Terrell Lewis, while both wideout Cooper Kupp and guard David Edwards are questionable. For Green Bay, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke will likely miss with a concussion.