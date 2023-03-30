How to Watch Rangers Baseball Games Without Cable 2023

The Texas Rangers’ postseason drought is now at six years, but after another big offseason that included the addition of Jacob deGrom, they will likely continue to inch closer to competing in a tough AL West division in 2023.

Most Rangers games this season will be locally televised on Bally Sports Southwest, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Southwest), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Rangers market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Rangers game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bally Sports Southwest and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Rangers games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Rangers Market

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rangers games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports Southwest and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Rangers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Rangers Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rangers games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Rangers games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rangers games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Rangers games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Rangers games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Rangers Season Preview 2023

The Texas Rangers lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS two years in a row and haven’t had much success since then. In 2021, they only won 60 games, which was the third-worst record in the league. In 2022, they did slightly better with 68 wins, but they still finished near the bottom of the AL West.

However, maybe 2023 will be the Rangers’ first step toward getting back to the top of the division. They had a big offseason after the 2022 season ended, signing ace Jacob deGrom, starting pitchers Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi, shortstop Corey Seager, infielder Marcus Semien, plus they traded for starter Jake Odorizzi. As an organization, they have not been afraid to spend money to rebuild and now they have to see if it pays off.

They also hired a new manager after firing manager Chris Woodward. The Rangers’ new skipper is Bruce Bochy, who stepped away from managing in 2019 after over 20 years split between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. But the Rangers lured him back to the game for the 2023 season and beyond, signing him to a three-year contract.

In an interview at spring training, 105.3 The Fan told Bochy that they heard from multiple players that his first time addressing the team really got them fired up. Bochy laughed and said that he wanted to let them know he cares about them, but that they have a lot of work to do.

“I mean, as a manager, when you address your club, especially this is the first time that they really have the chance to get to know me and what I want to get accomplished, so they’re getting a feel for me and I’m getting a feel for them … more than anything I want these guys to know that I care for them as a person as much a player too. But we have some work to do, we have some games to make up. It hasn’t gone well and when we look in the mirror and ask ourselves how can we be different, how can we think different? How can we be different in the clubhouse, things like that? Also, the things that have to be done … the fundamentals that are always gonna be there and we’re gonna work on them. There’s a lot of things we gotta work on,” said the 67-year-old manager.

He also talked about how the organization has really worked to get a good pitching staff together, which is what separates teams.

“[The Rangers are] a team that’s gonna score some runs, but we have gotten pitcher-centric. When you look at the rotation that we have … it’s really what helps you get where you want to go, you’re talking about the postseason and hopefully, a championship, is that rotation,” said Bochy.