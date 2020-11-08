Ravens vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Baltimore Ravens will look to get back on track after a tough loss last week as they hit the road to take a stingy Indianapolis Colts squad on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Colts online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Baltimore, Indianapolis and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Ravens vs Colts live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Baltimore. It is NOT available in Indianapolis

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Colts live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Baltimore and Indianapolis

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Colts live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Baltimore, Indianapolis and every other NFL city

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Ravens vs Colts live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Ravens vs Colts live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Colts live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Ravens vs Colts Preview

The Ravens suffered just their second loss of the season last week, falling to their division rival Steelers 28-24. Defending NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was less than stellar, tossing a pair of interceptions and completing just 46.4 percent of his passes.

“He still has a lot to learn, but the great thing about Lamar is he recognizes that,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “He understands that people are making him the focus. He has got to find a way to tighten up his game and beat those things with precision and accuracy and his mind. They’re doing everything they can with a lot of smart and talented people to stop Lamar Jackson the week that they play him.”

An interesting addition to the Ravens offense is veteran free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was activated from the practice squad this week. Bryant last held a roster spot with the Saints, but never played game with New Orleans, tearing his Achilles in practice. He hasn’t played a game since 2017.

“I told you I’m covered confident and thankful..” Bryant wrote on Twitter minutes after news broke of his practice squad promotion Saturday. “I don’t care who hate it.”

The Colts are 5-2 after reeling off two straight wins, seeing the offense come alive against the Bengals and Lions, putting up a combined 72 points in those games. The Indianapolis defense and linebacker Darius Leonard will now face the task of stopping Jackson, one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL.

“I think it’s more so just playing smart,” Leonard said. “You can’t play to make a play. You just have to play to do your job. As long as everyone does that, that’s the name of the game because once you go out and try to make a play, you want to do something that’s not really your job, that’s when things go south. It’s just basically being patient, doing your job and not trying to do too much extra stuff.”

His head coach Frank Reich echoed that sentiment.

“I think the speed and talent level of our defense as a unit is at a spot that can match up against players like this,” Reich said. “Lamar is a great player. He’s going to make his plays, but our goal is to minimize those the best we can.”

Baltimore is a 1-point road favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 47.5. Baltimore is 12-5-1 against the spread in its last 18 games.