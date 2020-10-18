Ravens vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) will head to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to face Carson Wentz and the Eagles (1-3-1) Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Eagles online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel.

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you're signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Ravens vs Eagles live on the Amazon Video app.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app.

FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Eagles live on the Hulu app.

Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to "Enhanced Cloud DVR," which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access.

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Ravens vs Eagles live on the CBS app.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Ravens vs Eagles live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Eagles live on the DAZN app.

Ravens vs Eagles Preview

For both teams, this game will be about trying to get back to first place in their respective divisions. The Ravens are right behind the Steelers in the AFC North, and they’re tied with the Browns heading into Week 6. The Eagles have a wide-open shot at the NFC East title with Dak Prescott now out of the picture for Dallas, currently sitting just a half game behind the Cowboys in the standings. Thus, this game will be crucial for both teams.

The Ravens have won two in a row, beating Washington and Cincinnati handily, scoring an average of 29 points while allowing an average of 10 points a contest through both games. They currently lead the league in points allowed with 15.2 per game, and they’ll be facing a beat up and struggling Eagles team.

Philadelphia is coming off a 38-29 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and quarterback Carson Wentz threw two more of his league-leading nine interceptions in the loss. Wentz is off to the worst start of his five-year career, but his offensive line has been decimated by injuries, and he has been under pressure in all but one game this season. Wentz has been sacked 19 times so far through five games, and he’ll be facing a Ravens unit ranked sixth in total defense.

Regardless of any mis-matches, Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows Eagles coach Doug Pederson well, which is why he’s expecting a fight from a Philly team desperately in need of a win.

“We both worked with Coach (Andy) Reid, so I think we both kind of have a lot of the same views on things, maybe the same experiences,” Harbaugh said. “I have a lot of respect for Doug. The way he runs his program and the way he coaches his team, they do a great job with their guys and we understand that.”

On the injury front, for the Ravens, defensive end Derek Wolfe is doubtful, and wideout Miles Boykin is questionable. The Eagles, by contrast, enter this game more than a little banged up. They’ll be without right tackle Lane Johnson and two starting wide receivers in Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. Corner Darius Slay should return, however, after missing time with a concussion.

In the absence of Jeffery and Jackson, expect wideout Travis Fulgham to step up yet again for the Eagles. “He’s a big-time player and we’ve seen what he’s done in practice now for a while and how he’s kind of come along within our offense, within our system,” Wentz said about Fulgham.

The Ravens are also ranked fifth in the league in sacks per game, so Wentz will have to get the ball out early if the Eagles want a chance in this one.