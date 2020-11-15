Ravens vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Both the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots are looking to build momentum off big wins as they meet up on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online for free:

Ravens vs Patriots Preview

The Ravens bounced back from their second loss of the season with a 24-10 victory against the Colts last week, despite being outgained yardage-wise 339-266.

The Patriots were able to pull out a win on Monday Night Football against the winless Jets, staging a thrilling comeback to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal. The Ravens know while the Patriots are just 3-5, they are dangerous with former MVP Cam Newton at the Controls.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of building up the offense around the players that they have, around the quarterback, Cam, who we played before and is a super-talented, extremely dangerous quarterback,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. “Great arm, great presence, can take off and go, as well, manages the game really well, a good leader — all those things.”

The Patriots have the task of slowing down defending NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who is among the league’s best dual-threats.

“He has to execute the offense the way it’s designed to be executed, and I think that’s what he does,” Belichick said, per CBS Sports. “He’s involved in most every running play just like the quarterbacks in San Francisco were. Certainly can’t say that about Tarkenton or Warren Moon. Warren Moon was almost never involved in a running play unless it was a speed option or something as an audible. But I can’t remember very many running plays with him. Tarkenton, same thing. He wasn’t involved in any running plays either, that I can remember. Maybe a quarterback keeper or something but not as a stable part of the running game. This is a totally different offense.”

Harbaugh is hoping his defense can slow down the Patriots strong ground game, which ranks No. 4 in the NFL. The Ravens are No. 1 at 170 yards per game rushing.

“We struggled playing against him in other games, so we understand that,” Harbaugh said. “We understand that their coaches, like they always do, have done a great job. They’ve built that offense. There’s a lot of carryover from last year’s offense, certainly, especially with the power run game. So we’re just trying to take it as we find it and do the best we can.”

The Ravens are a 7-point favorite for the matchup, with the total coming in at 43.5 points. Baltimore are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games when playing on the road against New England.