Ravens vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

In a game that has been rescheduled several times already, the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) will head to Heinz Field to face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Wednesday.

Ravens vs Steelers Preview

After what felt like a whirlwind of ups and downs, this game will finally take place. The Ravens had over a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Tuesday, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Steelers also have a few players on the COVID-19 list: Stephon Tuitt and running back James Conner are among four players who will not play Wednesday.

The Ravens are currently trying to stop the bleeding after a two-game skid, and they’re playing arguably the best team in football, so the task is a tall one. All four of Baltimore’s losses have come in its last six games, including a loss to these same Steelers November 1. With the Ravens currently on the outside looking in when it comes to a playoff spot, they need a win badly if they don’t want to fade into the background in a talented conference. With Jackson out, Baltimore with turn to Robert Griffin III to make his second start for the team in two seasons.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows his group will be going up against a team in desperate need of a win, but he said this week he’s prepared for whatever the Ravens are bringing. “We are desperate too,” Tomlin told the Steelers’ official website. “We are all desperate to win this week. I imagine they view us in the same way, or I would imagine it would behoove them to do so. That is our attitude each and every week. We respect everyone and the level of desperation and urgency everyone has as we step into the stadium ready to match it.”

“Sad news to hear about (the positive tests),” tight end Mark Andrews said after the first news of positive tests broke. “It’s a crazy time that we’re living in. But it kind of goes with this year. There’s going to be things thrown at you and you’ve got to be able to adapt. We’ve got a lot of great players on this team. You look at Gus (Edwards), Justice (Hill), those two guys are incredible athletes, incredible players. They’re going to do their job just fine and hold that torch and do their thing. No worries there.”

With a depleted squad, it’s going to be more difficult than ever for Baltimore to take down the Steelers, but you can never count this Ravens team out. Baltimore is currently ranked 24th in the NFL in total offense — a far cry from 2019, when they finished second in the league — but the Ravens are putting up 26.8 points a game, and they always have the potential to be explosive — although that’s with Jackson leading the way.

The Steelers have the stingiest defense in football, and the Ravens could use all the weapons they can get. Being without their signal caller and reigning MVP is going to be a major handicap for Harbaugh and company. Still, it will be intriguing to see how Baltimore navigates all of its absences against the league’s best.