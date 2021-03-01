How to Watch RBG Starz Documentary Online Free (2021)

Celebrate Women’s History Month in March with the premiere of the Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words documentary premiering Monday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch RUTH: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content on the Prime Starz channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Starz on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch RUTH live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch RUTH live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of Starz and 140-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV’s ‘Premier’ Package. Additionally, HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime and NBA League Pass are also included, and the free trial is for 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch RUTH live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch RUTH live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Starz add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch RUTH live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘RUTH: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words’ Preview

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips IndieCheck out the new Trailer for Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words starring Ruth Bader Ginsburg! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Buy Tickets to Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words: fandango.com/?cmp=Indie_YouTube_Desc Want to be notified of all the latest indie movies? Subscribe to the channel and click… 2021-01-11T19:47:29Z

Starz has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights to Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words, a documentary that “chronicles Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s historic ascent to the Supreme Court, revealing both the public and private sides of the resilient, tenacious, and unassuming woman who became best known as the country’s preeminent defender of gender equality and human rights,” according to the Starz press release.

It continues:

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words tells the remarkable story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg – who, at the outset of her career, was deemed unhireable on the basis of her gender despite graduating top of her class from both Harvard and Columbia Law Schools – went on to become the second woman ever appointed to serve as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. The film uses Ginsburg’s own words and actions to reveal, in exquisite detail, the full breadth of her life and career – from her work as a trailblazing litigator for the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, to her groundbreaking work as an appellate judge, to her appointment to serve as a justice on America’s highest court, where she was eventually anointed by her admirers “The Notorious RBG” – a cultural icon and social media firebrand. Using archival footage and interviews, as well as evocative animations and illustrations, director Freida Lee Mock deftly dramatizes the confluence of factors – personal, psychological, social and political – that shaped Ginsburg’s worldview and influenced the trajectory of her accomplished career.

“The film examines how U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – also known as the Notorious RBG to her many admirers – became a cultural and social media icon while devoting her career to defending women’s rights,” said C. Brett Marottoli, Head of Program Acquisitions for Starz, in a statement. “Starz has an ongoing commitment to films by, about and for women and we’re thrilled to kick off Women’s History Month with this inspiring documentary honoring the legacy of RBG as told through her own words.”

“I’m excited for Starz audiences to discover how Justice Ginsburg impacted their everyday lives, both men and women, as a trailblazer for gender equality,” said director Freida Lee Mock.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words premieres Monday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.