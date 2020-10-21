Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk TV USA: Where to Watch

Real Madrid and Ukrainian champs Shakhtar Donetsk clash in a Champions League Group B showdown on Wednesday.

In the United States, the match (12:55 p.m. ET) will be televised in Spanish on TUDN and UniMas.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live in the US:

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Preview

Madrid enter this game on the heels of a surprising 1-0 loss to Cadiz on Saturday. They’ll be facing a Shakhtar Donetsk group fresh from easily handling Lviv, 5-1, in the Ukrainian Premier League this past weekend. Midfielder Viktor Kovalenko scored twice in the victory, while Marcos Antonio, forward Dentinho and Israeli attacker Manor Solomon also chipped in goals in the lopsided victory.

Despite their recent success, and despite playing a Madrid team that may be reeling a bit from their most recent loss, Shakhtar coach Luis Castro wants his team to mix it up a bit against the likes of Madrid, however. “We always want to dominate and attack in numbers, possess the ball and create chances but also keep strong in defense. But when you play against such heavyweights as Madrid you might need to change your style. We need a different approach to this game,” Castro said about his team’s upcoming match.

Castro is also concerned about his team being riddled with injuries.

“It is like we are in a nightmare now,” he said this week. “We’re missing Kryvtsov, Matviyenko, Ismaily, Patrick, Kovalenko, Taison, Moraes, Bolbat and other players. It’s not what any coach would want. But it’s not taken off our responsibilities We want to play well and get a good result.”

For his part, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane seems quite confident in his squad and what they’re bringing to the table. “We know who we are and what we want. It’s important to be ready to fight for it, but lots of sides want to win the Champions League. We want to win it; we know there’ll be tough times, but in order to win it you have to get over these tough times. We have high expectations for the Champions League,” the Madrid coach said.

Unlike Shakhtar, Zidane and company will be entering this game on the healthier side of the coin. Madrid will be getting a trio of players back in time for this match: Ferland Mendy, Casemiro and Federico Valverde will all return for this one.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup: Anatoliy Trubin, Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Davit Khocholava, Viktor Korniyenko, Maycon, Marcos Antonio, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos, Dentinho, Tete