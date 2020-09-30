Reds vs Braves Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A hard-hitting Atlanta Braves team plays host to a surging Cincinnati Reds squad as they open up a best-of-three NL wild-card series on Wednesday.

Game 1 will be televised on ESPN, and Games 2 and 3 will be on an ESPN network.

Reds vs Braves Preview

The Cincinnati Reds enter the postseason on a high note and are playing their best baseball of the season, winning 11 of their final 14 games. Despite matching up with the No. 2 seeded Braves in the wild-card round, the Reds are as dangerous as anyone to pull off the upset.

“Teams that have built momentum going into the playoffs are a dangerous team, so we have a lot to prove,” Cincinnati reliever Michael Lorenzen said. “And a team that has a lot to prove is a dangerous team. We’re excited about it.”

The Reds will trot out NL Cy Young favorite Trevor Bauer for Game 1. Bauer is coming off a shortened season where he led the league in ERA (1.73). The Braves have been hitting the ball well — ranking second in batting (.268), runs (348), home runs (103) and slugging (.483) — but Bauer will try to limit them as much as possible.

“Make them beat me and don’t beat myself,” Bauer told reporters. “Limit the walks. Try to execute as many good pitches as possible so I can limit the hits. The less traffic you have on the bases, the better off you usually are, so that’s been the goal for me, really, all year.”

Starting for the Braves is Max Fried, who was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 56 innings pitched. However, his postseason experience is limited, having only pitched in relief previously.

“You understand the difference between playoff baseball and the regular season, obviously,” Fried told reporters. “The stakes are higher. The intensity is higher. It’s going to be a little different without the energy that the fans bring in, but I still think everyone is going to be able to bring that same intensity to playoff baseball, knowing how important these games are.”

A player to watch on the Braves side will be Freddie Freeman, who rebounded from a COVID-19 battle in training camp to being an MVP contender. Freeman hit .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs this season.

”I like it. It’s fun,” Freeman told reporters Tuesday. ”If anybody didn’t think they would win the series on either side, they shouldn’t be here. It’s all in fun. We’re all having a good time. We’re just excited to play tomorrow.”

Atlanta is slightly favored in Game 1 at -126. The total for the game is set at 7.5 runs.